Editor’s Note: The News and Tribune will publish candidate announcements ahead of the 2023 municipal primary election. Submissions must be 300 words or less, and can be sent to Daniel Suddeath at daniel.suddeath@newsandtribune.com. Deadline is April 17.
Louise Gohmann, a Democrat, has announced that she is a candidate for New Albany City Council, District 5.
She is a college professor and a licensed funeral director. This is Gohmann’s first time to seek elected office.
“I’ve lived in this district for over 40 years," she said. "I reared my children here, and now I have grandchildren growing up in the same area, one of whom I am homeschooling -- an experience that has helped me to see in even more depth the ingenuity, creativity, and positive spirit of the people of District 5 and this community."
Gohmann is pleased with the progress she has recently seen.
"I have watched our district grow from a sleepy little end of New Albany into a vibrant, engaged part of the city, while still maintaining its hometown charm," she said. "In many ways, we are growing by leaps and bounds but, in other ways, we are holding fast to the basic, important day-to-day things that help us call this place home."
Gohmann added, "We have many dynamic small businesses and, with all of the new sidewalks in place, District 5 is becoming a very walkable district. I’d like to see a continued effort to emphasize traffic safety and crime mitigation, so more people will be encouraged to utilize them."
She said diversity in our growing community is something she celebrates. "Our neighborhoods are becoming more diverse and it is vitally important we affirm, value, and celebrate the gifts of all District 5 residents and businesses. I want to lead by listening. It is vitally important to me that I listen intently and truly represent all of the people of our district, ensuring their voices are heard. I look forward to an exciting, issues-based race to address the issues that are facing not only District 5 but all of New Albany."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.