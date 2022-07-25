The Animal Protection Association (APA) is hosting the Linda J. Hughes Memorial Golf Scramble Sunday, Aug. 21 at Wooded View Golf Course, 2404 Greentree North, Clarksville. The event helps raise operating funds for their cat shelter at 702 E. 11th Street in Jeffersonville.
Check-in for the scramble begins at noon with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Lunch will be served before play begins. The $110 per player entry fee includes golf, cart, lunch and prizes. Players could win a 2022 Ford Ecosport in a Hole In One contest sponsored by Jim O’Neal Ford.
APA is an all-volunteer, non-profit, no-kill cat shelter celebrating 23 years of saving lives. It is APA’s mission to rescue and find homes for the forgotten cats and kittens in the area, the ones who are homeless, abandoned and mistreated. APA believes all cats deserve the chance to live, love and be loved. The association gives every treatable and savable cat the second chance it deserves.
Medical and maintenance expenses for APA’s furry friends are covered by fundraisers like this golf scramble, donations and income from the APA Thrift Store, Purr-fect Treasures, at Spring and Market Streets in Jeffersonville. The golf scramble is held annually in memory of Linda Hughes, one of APA’s founders whose life was taken by cancer seven years ago.
Even if you don’t play golf, you can still support APA. Sponsorships are available in prices ranging from $50 to $1,000. One of the most popular opportunities is to sponsor a hole in honor of your business or furry friends. The cost for hole sponsorship is $100. Learn more at APA’s website: https://www.apa-pets.org/how-to-help/events/.
“You can help us continue to fulfill APA’s mission and keep Linda’s dream alive by supporting the Linda J. Hughes Memorial Golf Scramble,” said event organizer Linda Keith. “Put together a team of friends or family and play or purchase a sponsorship. Every dollar raised from this event will go toward the care of APA’s Fabulous Felines.”
For registration and sponsorship forms, contact Linda Keith at k.linda.f@gmail.com.
Even if you can’t make it to the golf scramble, online donations are always welcome at http://www.apa-pets.org.
