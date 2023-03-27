Participants in the annual free Good Friday breakfast and worship service at the YMCA in New Albany from left are Pastor Y. Michelle Washington, opening prayer; Jeff Jaehnen, executive director of the Y, welcome; Leah Mauck and Luke Yeager, vocal and guitar duet; and Pastor George Wasson (in front), message. Reservations are not required for the event from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. on April 7.