Music and messages laced with free breakfast and fellowship inspire a natural program for the season, since the YMCA’s initialism when founded long ago stood for Young Men’s Christian Association.
The “C” prompts the non-profit to offer the community its tenth annual Good Friday Community Breakfast and Prayer Service at the YMCA Floyd County Branch on April 7.
All ages of the public are invited to attend from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. in the gym at the Y, 33 State St. in New Albany. The morning will begin with a free buffet of fruits, pastries, coffee, and juices. Reservations are not required.
The casual, hour-long program is scheduled for the convenience of the community as people come on their way to work, before or after their morning workouts, or with friends, co-workers, and family for the brief time of inspiration.
The event is not intended to draw people away from their own church services that day, according to Jim Kanning, volunteer co-chair, but rather to enhance their worship experience by offering this additional opportunity in the morning.
By design, the service is ecumenical and involves members from different churches and backgrounds. Jeff Jaehnen, district executive director of the Floyd County Y, will give the welcome, Pastor Y. Michelle Washington of Jones Memorial AME Zion Church will give the opening prayer, and Pastor George Wasson of Faithpoint Church will deliver the message.
Leah Mauck and Luke Yeager, worship team members at Graceland Church, will lead the group singing of “The Old Rugged Cross” prior to the message. They also will present a special vocal and guitar duet, “In the Name of Jesus,” before the closing prayer by Steve Tarver, CEO of the YMCA of Greater Louisville.
