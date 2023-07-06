CLARKSVILLE – GoodBounce is expanding its reach to Southern Indiana with a Clarksville location that will offer pickleball, food, drinks and more.
The hangout spot started in Louisville, 1515 River Shore Drive, about four months ago where they offer six pickleball courts, a gameyard, a full bar and a food truck.
John Flodder, GoodBounce’s founder and CEO, wanted to add to Clarksville’s Main Street by opening a location at 1220 Main St.
Starting out, the Clarksville location will feature six indoor pickleball courts and an inside bar. Food options will eventually be added to the location. The new spot will be a scaled back version of the Louisville location, but there will be room for expansion.
“We love what’s going on over in Clarksville, everything from the park projects going on to its revitalization of Main Street,” Flodder said. “We’re right under the iconic Colgate Clock, there’s a lot happening there.”
The design phase has ended for the new location and the project is moving toward renovations. The Clarksville location is set to open this fall.
Clarksville being in-between New Albany and Jeffersonville is another reason why Flodder chose the town for the second location of GoodBounce.
The feedback that they have been getting from the Clarksville community is mostly excitement due to the popularity of the sport and the indoor courts, Flodder said.
“I love it (pickleball) because it’s inclusive,” Flodder said. “A beginner can play with a pro and have a great time.”
Anyone from all types of background can play the sport and still have fun, Flodder added.
“We’re really excited to get into the demographic in Indiana… and also bring Louisvillians over to the Indiana side,” Flodder said.
BAPTIST HEALTH TIPS:
Most common injuries
The most common pickleball injuries include tendonitis, bursitis, rotator cuff injury in the shoulder, wrist and ankle sprains, hip pain, and falls.
Tendonitis – Tendonitis is an inflammation of the tendons, the tissues that connect muscle to bone. It can be caused by overuse or repetitive motion.
Bursitis – Bursitis is swelling of the bursae. The bursae are fluid-filled cushions that protect the joints. Bursitis can be induced by repeated motion or joint injury.
Rotator cuff injury – This is damage or a tear to the muscles and connective tissues surrounding the shoulder joint.
“Pickleball elbow” – another name for tennis elbow or lateral epicondylitis.
Sprains – You might also sprain your ankle or wrist. Sprains happen because of damaged ligaments.
Hip pain – Hip pain can be caused by overuse, arthritis, or structural problems in the hip joint.
Falls – Falls can occur when pickleball players slip on wet surfaces or trip over obstacles on the court.
About half of all pickleball players are over age 50, heightening their injury risk.
Injury prevention
The best way to prevent pickleball injuries is to wear fitted and non-slip footwear, stretch properly before playing, and use ankle and knee braces, if necessary.
There are a few reasons why it’s important to wear proper shoes when playing pickleball. Wearing shoes that fit well helps to prevent blisters and other foot injuries. They also provide support for your ankles and knees, which can help you avoid joint pain. Finally, wearing the right shoes gives you better traction and more stability.
Treatment
Many pickleball injuries can be treated with rest, ice, compression, and elevation (RICE). More serious injuries, such as fractures and joint dislocations, may require more extensive treatment, including surgery.
It is important to see a doctor as soon as possible to ensure proper healing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.