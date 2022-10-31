According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 12% of Hoosier working age adults lack a high school diploma. Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana opened its first high school in 2004, for traditional-age students, and The Excel Center, a tuition-free high school for adults, in 2010.
“Goodwill has provided job training services to Hoosiers for more than 90 years, and what we discovered through our work is that a revolving door exists for job seekers who lack a high school diploma,” said Betsy Delgado, senior vice president and chief mission and education officer at Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana. “It is increasingly difficult to secure a job with life-sustaining wages without a diploma.”
Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana changes lives every day by empowering people to increase their independence and reach their potential through education, health and employment. The organization serves 39 Indiana counties and operates more than 70 retail locations, as well as charter schools for adults and youth, a maternal-child health program, a child care center and more.
Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana operates Indianapolis Metropolitan High School for traditional-age students as well as 15 Excel Centers, which are high schools designed specifically for adults, but the emphasis for both is the same: removing barriers that may otherwise impede an individual’s ability to complete their education. For example, both Indy Met and The Excel Center provide free onsite child care and transportation assistance. We also offer expedited curriculum and flexible scheduling to ensure students with jobs and other responsibilities outside of the classroom can attend school.
All students have access to a life coach and a college and career readiness specialist who help them map out their next steps post-graduation – whether that’s applying to college or preparing for a career. To date, nearly 8,000 Hoosiers have graduated from one of Goodwill’s high schools. Now more than a decade old, The Excel Center’s successes are gaining national notoriety, with several other states opting to open their own adult high schools.
“We know the multi-generational impact that education has on economic prosperity, equity and quality of life,” said Delgado. “Goodwill helps remove educational barriers that previously held our students back. Through the integration of industry-recognized certifications and dual-credit courses, graduates are positioned for careers that offer better-than-average wages.”
Goodwill’s educational successes include:
• Nearly 8,000 Hoosiers earning an Indiana Core 40 high school diploma
• 99% of 2021 - 2022 graduates earning a college or career readiness credential
• Awarding more than 7,600 industry-recognized certifications
• More than 17,500 college (dual) credits earned by students
• According to a study by the Lab for Economic Opportunities, graduates from The Excel Center experience a 39% increase in annual earnings
In order to graduate with a high school diploma, students must fulfill the graduation requirements established by the Indiana Department of Education. Highly qualified, licensed instructors help students work toward a diploma.
For more information, or to enroll, please visit indianapolismet.org (for traditional-age students) or excelcenter.org (for adult students.)
