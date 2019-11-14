NEW ALBANY — Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana is celebrating the opening of its newest store in New Albany on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 9 a.m. Located at 3400 Grant Line Road, just south of Interstate 265, the store features 8,500 square feet of clothing, housewares, toys, books and more. Store hours are Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The new store is part of Goodwill’s commitment to grow its Southern Indiana business and employment opportunities, following the 2017 merger of the formerly separate Clarksville-based and Indianapolis-based Goodwill agencies.
“We saw an opportunity here in New Albany to bring this new store to our shoppers along with jobs for the community,” said Kent A. Kramer, president and CEO of Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana, in a news release. “All indications are that the community is ready for a second Goodwill store in New Albany. We are grateful for the local support.”
Goodwill recently opened an Outlet location in Clarksville, where shoppers can buy clothing, housewares and more by the pound. The Outlet will have 100-120 part-time and full-time employees at capacity, while the Grant Line Road store will employ up to 30 people. Jobs are still available at both locations, and more information is available at goodwillindy.org/jobs.
“With these two retail locations and our Excel Center high school for adults in Clarksville, we have had quite a bit of growth in our operations and mission services in a relatively short time,” Kramer said.
Nearly two-thirds of Goodwill’s nearly 3,000 retail employees in central and Southern Indiana face one or more employment barriers such as a disability or lack of a high school diploma. Employees have access to a variety of resources to help them increase their education and future employability. When they’re ready for a transition, Goodwill helps employees connect with higher-wage positions within the organization or with other employers.
In addition to its employment opportunities and The Excel Center high school, Goodwill also operates The Children’s Learning Center in Clarksville and offers its maternal-child health program, Nurse-Family Partnership, in communities throughout the region. For more information, visit goodwillindy.org.
