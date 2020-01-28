SOUTHERN INDIANA — Republican challengers are stepping up to the plate to take on Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill ahead of the state GOP convention in June.
Hill, who is currently embroiled in controversy surrounding accusations of professional misconduct for groping women at a 2018 party, now has two opponents in his bid for the GOP nomination. Last year, Indianapolis attorney John Westercamp tossed his hat into the ring.
Now, Adam Krupp has announced that he is resigning from his position as the commissioner at the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) to pursue Hill's job. Krupp has spent the last several days traveling across Indiana to meet with potential delegates and voters.
On Monday, he found himself back in Clark and Floyd counties for a series of meetings, where he took time to sit down with the News and Tribune.
Krupp's background includes stints with the past three governors, where he served at the Indiana's Court of Appeals, the Division of Family Resources and the Bureau of Motor Vehicles before his appointment to the DOR by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Prior to that, the Plymouth native was a teacher who later found success in corporate litigation.
His wide-ranging experience in both the private and public sectors, Krupp said, makes him an optimal candidate for the role of attorney general.
“With that, it’s a tireless work ethic," he said. "It’s a passion to serve. My energy, at times, knows no limits. I’ve been on the road for two weeks, and I’ve been everywhere from Rockport, to Valparaiso and everywhere in between."
After making the decision to run, Krupp said he approached Holcomb with the news. Despite Holcomb's pressuring of Hill to resign in the aftermath of the accusations made against him, Krupp said he did not seek an endorsement or advice for the race.
Krupp added that the decision to resign is a "personal one," therefore his opinion on whether or not Hill should step down is "not all that relevant."
"[Holcomb] has been somebody who’s been encouraged to run for office before, so he understood and appreciated the position I was in," Krupp said. "I represent myself as a proud public servant for Indiana. I’m very passionate about making government work. I’m very passionate about efficiency, and making sure that Hoosiers’ rights are protected, and that services are rendered as needed in as easy a way as possible.”
If chosen by delegates at the convention and ultimately elected by voters come November, certain things won't change, in terms of how the office will be run. Krupp said he will maintain pro-life and pro-Second Amendment stances, as well as support of "limited government."
But what he will bring to the table is a heightened focus on several fields. One of which is the Access to Public Records Act.
When then Gov. Mike Pence was put on the presidential ticket with Donald Trump, Krupp said the state received a massive rise in records requests. The increase required a person to manage the flow, with Krupp eventually taking on that duty.
As attorney general, Krupp said he would work to "add teeth" to and shorten the request process, partly by bringing the public access counselor into the attorney general's office.
“We promote transparency, but then records requests often go unfulfilled," he said. "The public access counselor can issue a memorandum or a letter of finding that says that these records should be produced… Then people feel like they have no choice but to hire a lawyer and spend a lot of money to go to court. I think there’s a way to navigate those waters with the attorney general’s office behind it, perhaps serving as an ombudsman to basically bring the parties together to say here are the legal obligations, and these records need to be produced."
Other areas of focus would be cybersecurity, child support delinquency and tax evasion.
Additionally, Krupp would like to bring awareness to the issue of human trafficking. In the coming years, Indiana will host a number of major events, such as the NBA All-Star game, the NCAA Final Four and the NCAA football national championship.
But Krupp said it isn't just those larger events that create an environment for human trafficking.
“Most people think about that in the context of big events that come to Indiana," he said. "Those events bring that issue to light, but what people need to realize is it’s an everyday issue. It affects local communities all throughout Indiana. It’s not just when those big events come to town.”
