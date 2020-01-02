NEW ALBANY — The Floyd County Republican Party will hold a caucus to fill the position of District 3 Floyd County Commissioner Billy Stewart who resigned last month.
The caucus, which will be held Jan. 23 at the Calumet Club in New Albany, will be for precinct committee leaders to vote for a new commissioner and will be closed to the public.
Stewart, who was the current president of the commissioners, resigned due to his job with Hofman USA expanding.
Those interested in being on the caucus ballot for Floyd County Commissioner, District 3 (District 3 is made up of Georgetown and Franklin Townships) should contact Floyd County Republican Party Secretary Jeff Firkins at jfirkins@floydcountygop.org, for additional information. Required forms must be completed, notarized and submitted prior to Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at midnight to be eligible.
Additional information visit: floydcountygop.org, click news.
