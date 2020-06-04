SOUTHERN INDIANA — The contested Republican races for two Indiana House seats representing Clark County areas — Districts 66 and 73 — in Tuesday's primary were separated by only 58 votes in one district and 273 in the other.
Voters chose incumbent Steve Davisson for the November race in Indiana's House District 73 by 58 votes over challenger Mark Cox.
The district includes parts of Clark, Harrison, Jackson, Lawrence, Orange and Washington counties.
The results were fairly close in most of the counties. Cox carried Jackson County by one vote and Orange County by 22 votes, but a wider vote margin in Washington County gave Davisson the win.
Davisson, who is a Scottsburg High School graduate and lives in Salem, carried Washington County by 1,262 votes to 834 for Cox.
Cox, who is a Charlestown High School grad, and lives in the metro area, carried Clark County by 630 votes to 297 for Davisson.
The race for the District 66 seat in the fall was decided by 272 votes.
Zach Payne, a small business owner and former local elected official, beat Brian Tibbs, a teacher and pastor, by 272 votes.
Payne's votes in the three counties in District 66 — Clark, Jefferson and Scott — were consistent with 966 in Clark, 963 in Jefferson and 937 in Scott.
Tibbs received 1,208 votes in Clark but fell to 670 in Jefferson and 716 in Scott.
Payne will face incumbent Rep. Terry Goodin, who ran unopposed in the Democratic Primary, in the November General election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.