ELIZABETH — Michelin-starred chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay is opening his upscale steakhouse concept Gordon Ramsay Steak at Caesars Southern Indiana in Elizabeth.
Gordon Ramsay Steak is a premier fine dining destination with a menu created by Chef Ramsay that features dry-aged beef and other signature steakhouse favorites, as well as seasonal, locally sourced dishes. Ramsay’s menu will include his most signature items, such as Beef Wellington and Sticky Toffee Pudding. Guests in the 170-seat dining room may pair dinner with wines from an award-winning list with extensive selections by the bottle or by the glass or enjoy hand-crafted cocktails with local bourbons and other spirits.
“The Southern Indiana-Louisville area is an amazing location, with access to a sophisticated agriculture system,” Ramsay said. “In my travels through the Midwest, I’ve seen how incredible the quality of the ingredients are. I’m really excited to take the amazing culinary bounties of the region and showcase all the area has to offer."
Décor at the 6,051-square-foot restaurant will be inspired by Ramsay’s U.K. roots, with colors from the British Union Jack flag incorporated into the contemporary design, resembling an upscale pub. Regional culture will be conveyed with hometown touches and a curated bourbon bar menu. Private dining rooms seating eight to 30 guests will offer intimate venues for parties and meetings.
“We are honored and thrilled to welcome Gordon Ramsay to Caesars Southern Indiana,” said general manager Brad Siegel. “Offering a world-renowned dining experience found only in urban areas will be exciting for our valued guests and the region. We welcome everyone to have fun and celebrate Gordon Ramsay and welcome his team to our beautiful and friendly property.”
