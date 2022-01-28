Democrat Max Gosman has announced his candidacy for a seat on the New Albany Township Board. Gosman is a graduate of Floyd Central High School, Ball State University, and the Michigan State University College of Law. He works as an attorney in Louisville.
New Albany Township, one of five in Floyd County, encompasses the City of New Albany and outlying areas. Indiana townships are governed by an elected Trustee and three-member board.
“The Township Trustee and Board provide vital services to our community’s most vulnerable citizens,” Gosman said. Some services offered by the Township are provided only to those who qualify, including rent and utility assistance, cremation and burial services, and emergency homelessness relief.
“Unfortunately, lots of folks don’t know those resources are out there.”
If elected, Gosman said one of his goals is to raise awareness of the services offered by the Township Trustee. “I want to involve as many community partners as possible to help identify areas where the Township could do the most good.”
Gosman says he will focus on building relationships between Township leaders, faith communities, other public agencies, and private businesses.
Gosman grew up in Floyd County and moved to New Albany in 2020. The New Albany City Council appointed Gosman to the New Albany Board of Zoning Appeals in 2021 with bipartisan support. Gosman also serves on the boards of the New Albany Performing Arts Center and Theatreworks of Southern Indiana, and is a volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana.
“I don’t ever want to live anywhere else,” Gosman said. “This community is worth working hard for.”
One of Gosman’s biggest motivations for seeking a Township Board seat is the preservation and protection of Freedomland Cemetery on Paoli Pike. From the 1850s through the early 1900s, Freedomland was New Albany’s only burial ground accessible to the city’s African American population. Historians estimate the cemetery is the final resting place of more than 300 people, but is often overlooked, difficult to access, and in need of maintenance and restoration. Volunteer efforts in recent years have led to a resurgence of interest in the cemetery, but there have been significant barriers to establishing its permanent protection.
“It’s an important part of the history of our community—and our country,” Gosman said.
Under Indiana law, the Township Trustee is responsible for the care and maintenance of cemeteries located in the Township. If elected, Gosman will work to protect and preserve the cemetery, and make it more accessible to members of the community. “I’d driven by Freedomland hundreds of times without really understanding what it was. We have the opportunity to change that for other people, and I think we should.”
Gosman and his wife Maren live in downtown New Albany and can often be found walking their Australian cattle dog, Dolly Parton. For questions or comments or to learn more, email MaxforNATownship@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/Max4NA.
