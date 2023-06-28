The Sensational Barnes Brothers are bringing their gospel/soul sound to New Albany for the first time.
The duo will perform at the city’s Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series on Friday, July 7.
The Sensational Barnes Brothers are a melting pot of the old and the new. As PopMatters states, “The brothers run through a spectrum of moods and modes in their gospel soul, often bridging the gap between, say, the Soul Stirrers and Stax, all the while keeping a local flavor.”
The brothers are able to dive deep into their roots, creating a sound that reflects the music of their history, all while drawing in a modern-day audience.
The Sensational Barnes Brothers recorded their first album — Nobody’s Fault But My Own — under the Bible and Tire Recording Co./Fat Possum. Inspired by their shared past, fueled by harmonies that resonate with both their blood and their kindred souls, the duo see themselves singing, playing and dancing for a long time coming.
The concert series begins at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays. The park is at the intersection of Spring Street and Pearl Street in downtown New Albany.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.