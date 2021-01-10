INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff to honor U.S. Capitol Police Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and all Capitol Police Officers and law enforcement.
Sicknick died after being attacked during riots Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol. Liebengood, who also responded to the riots, died while off duty on Saturday.
Flags should be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on Jan. 13, 2021.
Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents in Indiana to lower their flags to half-staff.
