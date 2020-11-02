JEFFERSONVILLE — At a campaign stop in Jeffersonville Monday to show support for local, state and national Republicans a day ahead of the election, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said they want to continue the work he's started in his first term.
"We're well on our way...but we have more work to do," Holcomb said, adding that his team pledges to "respond to the needs we have in all 92 counties, make sure that we can continue to build one Indiana for all and the best is truly yet to come."
Holcomb, who's running for a second term against Democrat Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater, said he chose Jeffersonville as one of the three stops he made Monday across the state for a few reasons, including his personal family ties to the area and his pride in its growth over recent years.
"Jeffersonville and Clark County, really this whole region, is a true economic engine not just for Southeast Indiana but for the whole state," he said.
Holcomb said that even with the pandemic, Indiana has been able to set records over a four-year period with wage levels and job commitments, with 27,000 new jobs being committed in 2020 alone.
He said the state's accomplishments will be especially important as leaders work to entice new residents, businesses and developments on the other side of COVID-19.
"Folks are watching us not just manage our way through COVID-19, they're watching us grow our way out of it," he said.
Lt. Gov. Crouch spoke of the ways in which she said she and Holcomb have worked to improve the lives of Hoosiers over the past four years, and listed some of the rankings that she said make the state stand out.
"As a result of Gov. Holcomb's steady leadership, Indiana has accomplished great things," Crouch said. "We are number one in the midwest [and] number five in the nation for business development. We're the second most affordable state."
Crouch said she wants to be able to continue to work to lift up all Indiana residents, with focused attention on people with disabilities, mental illness and addiction issues, "and then we will truly be able to measure our successes in this state," she said.
She added that the governor has been able to provide a steady hand throughout navigating the pandemic, and stressed the importance of the election itself.
"This election is about freedom over fear," Crouch said. "It's about decency, it's about respectability and responsibility over recklessness. This election is so critically important."
U.S. Sen. Todd Young also spoke in support of the Holcomb-Crouch team and its response to the pandemic, saying that he will continue to do whatever he can to help provide resources needed for an eventual full reopening of the economy.
"[Holcomb] is someone with an incredible mind, he is someone with a work ethic that leaves me in awe at times," Young said. "That has manifested itself through this year in particular as we've been dealing of course with health crisis meets economic crisis."
Indiana has also been breaking records with early voting, both in Southern Indiana and statewide. Holcomb said the roughly 1.7 million people who had cast ballots either by mail or in person ahead of election day gave him "an enormous sense of pride."
"I'm proud no matter...the team you're rooting for," he said. "I'm proud people are putting their voice into action.
"The difference that we will make and demonstrate tomorrow shows that this democracy does work when people participate in it."
