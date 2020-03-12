INDIANAPOLIS — The number of COVID-19 cases in Indiana and the nation continues to rise as public health officials and political leaders, including Gov. Eric Holcomb, announce plans in response to the pandemic.
Holcomb released a statement Thursday outlining steps the state will undertake to reduce the spread of the disease, also known as the coronavirus. This includes limiting non-essential gatherings to no more than 250 people, providing school corporations a 20-day waiver of the required 180 instructional days, suspending Department of Correction visitation, and restricting and screening nursing-home visitors.
Two new cases of the coronavirus were reported in in Marion and St. Joseph counties Thursday, bringing the state’s total number of those infected to 12, the State Department of Health reported. On Wednesday, three confirmed cases were found in Johnson County.
President Donald Trump has banned flights from all European countries, except the United Kingdom, in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus while New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called out the National Guard to help with an outbreak in a New York City suburb.
In one 24-hour period, there were 6,729 new cases reported globally, which brings the total number of confirmed cases to more than 125,000. More than 300 people died of the virus within the same 24-hour period, bringing the global death total to more than 4,600 people.
In the United States, there are currently 1,215 cases of the virus. The first confirmed case in Indiana was reported on March 6 after a Marion County resident who recently returned from a conference in Boston fell ill.
In the news release Thursday, Holcomb reiterated the advice of health professionals who say those over the age of 60 with an underlying health issue should limit their public exposure and arrange others to provide essential items when possible.
Holcomb also issued guidance for state employees. Non-essential out-of-state and international travel will be suspended for the next 45 days and employees will be provided remote work options.
“This is a time where we must do all we can to reduce the spread of COVID-19, protect our most vulnerable populations and reduce their potential to acquire or spread the virus,” he said in the statement. “While some actions are drastic, now, not later, is the time to act.”.
Earlier in the day, Holcomb through his Twitter account said he was meeting with his cabinet to discuss healthy ways to protect Hoosiers from the virus. That tweet was met with questions, derision and some support.
Many had questions about testing kits including where they are available, and if they will be available for free, similar to those raised by Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, in the final hours of the 2020 legislative session.
On Wednesday, Lanane read a letter in the Senate he wrote to Holcomb seeking clarification about the steps the state is taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“The public deserves to have up-to-date information on how Indiana will address vulnerable populations and other situations that could allow the virus to propagate further,” he said in a media availability Thursday. He added that the governor’s office hasn’t been consulting with Democratic legislative leaders.
“It has nothing to do with partisan politics,” Lanane said. “It’s the people of the state who need to hear a clear message on what’s going on, on a state level with this issue.”
Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, said in a media release that she is calling for Holcomb to offer protections for infected workers. She has fought for paid family leave for years, and in the wake of the virus’ spread, many families might have to choose between staying home unpaid and risking spreading the virus at work.
“It is now the responsibility of Gov. Holcomb to do everything he can to both keep the public safe and keep our families afloat,” she said.
Many Indiana colleges, including Indiana University and Purdue, have begun to take precautions to keep the virus from spreading on campuses by canceling or suspending in-person classes. Ivy Tech, currently on spring break, is delaying the start of classes to March 23.
Currently, the state Department of Health said that testing is focused primarily on high-risk individuals and those who are seriously ill.
