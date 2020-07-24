SOUTHERN INDIANA — With some members of his own party criticizing what he had announced would be in his executive order, Gov. Eric Holcomb removed the Class B misdemeanor penalty from a statewide mask mandate slated to begin Monday.
The executive order filed Friday didn’t include the criminal charge and fine that Holcomb had initially indicated would be in the mandate. Instead, the hope is education will come in the form of enforcement.
Criticism of the executive order — which is similar to those signed in other states, including Kentucky, that require face coverings to be worn — came from Holcomb’s fellow Republicans including Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill.
Hill issued an advisory opinion stating that the governor didn’t have the authority to issue the mandate and should have called a special session.
U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, R-Ind., also called for state representatives and senators to have a vote on the mandate.
During an interview Friday morning that occurred before the executive order being filed without the inclusion of the misdemeanor charge, Hollingsworth said he was especially troubled by the potential for criminal prosecution for those who don’t comply with the mandate.
“Here’s the reality. The governor has unilaterally attached criminal penalties to his mandate and I believe that Hoosiers deserve the opportunity for real democracy,” Hollingsworth said, as he added the legislature should be convened to consider the matter.
“I want to ensure that these laws are made through the constitutional process that we have set forth.”
Hollingsworth said he wears a mask in public and supports others using a face covering. He continued that he has spoken with Indiana legislators who also felt a special session should be called for a vote on the mandate.
State Rep. Ed Clere, R-Indiana, is not one of those legislators.
Clere, who has been a vocal backer of wearing face coverings, said the Indiana Code provides the governor with a wide range of powers during an emergency such as an epidemic.
“I wish we could pull together as Hoosiers and as Americans to do our part and wear a mask or other face covering regardless of whether the governor requires it,” Clere said. “Unfortunately, it has become obvious in recent weeks it wasn’t going to happen without an order from the governor. So I Support Gov. Holcomb. My only criticism, if I have one, is that he didn’t do it sooner.”
Indiana Code 10-14-3-12 lays out an extensive list of gubernatorial powers during a disaster or state of emergency.
A section of the code states the governor has the authority to “suspend the provisions of any regulatory statue prescribing the procedures for conduct of state business, or the orders, rules, or regulations of any state agency if strict compliance with any of these provisions would in any way prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with the emergency.”
The next legislative session will provide an opportunity for robust debate about the powers allotted to the governor during an emergency, but this is not the time for that discussion, Clere said.
“I think it’s a small price to pay to keep people from getting sick and to prevent additional loss of life and to get the economy back on track including getting children back to school,” Clere said.
“I’ve heard from a handful of constituents who have expressed concern about the governor’s mask mandate and I appreciate their concerns and the concerns of others, but I support the governor and what he’s doing.”
Local public safety officials said Friday before the order was released they didn’t plan to enforce it by arresting people or citing them into court.
“We’re not going to be doing anything different than we normally do,” Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop said. “We’re not going to be the mask police.”
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said the goal of his department would be to provide education and guidance on the mandate.
“Officers are not driving around specifically looking for violations of the governor’s order and, as with all things we encounter, we’ll objectively look at complaints case by case,” he said.
The Floyd County Health Department issued an order earlier this week declaring a local mask mandate that began Friday.
Last week, the New Albany City Council approved a resolution requesting residents wear a face covering in public, and the body was moving toward proposing an ordinance before the local and state orders were announced.
“Mayor [Jeff] Gahan and the City of New Albany have been encouraging the need for a mask or face covering mandate since March,” Bailey said. “I cannot emphasize enough the urgency of this directive if we want to contain the spread of COVID-19.”
