MEMPHIS – After months of remodeling and construction, Graceland Church opened a new campus in Memphis and had its first service on Easter Sunday.
Graceland partnered with an existing church, Bethel Baptist Church, to bring a Graceland campus to Memphis. The members of Bethel Baptist Church voted to come under Graceland's umbrella and have their church become a part of their congregation.
Graceland also has a New Albany campus in Southern Indiana.
After the remodel of the church, they had their first service on Easter Sunday where 226 people attended to worship at the new location, 15107 U.S. 31, Memphis.
This is the third campus for Graceland Church, they have locations in New Albany and in Palmyra.
“Graceland exists to put Jesus first in our lives for our neighbors,” said Nate Millican, Graceland Church’s lead pastor. “The launch of Graceland-Memphis is just one way that we are trying to be a blessing in the community of Memphis and the surrounding towns.”
Since the opening service of the church, it has had anywhere between 130 to 140 people attending worship.
A member of the community told McLain that they loved the atmosphere, how new everything was and when they walked in, they saw neighbors from their subdivision in Memphis.
“The very first thing people should know about Graceland is we love Jesus and we love people,” McLain said. “Our mission statement for the church is to put Jesus first in our lives for our neighbors.”
"We really do believe that the reality and personhood of Jesus changes everything."
When the church became a part of Graceland, members had to shut down the building for several months so they could make renovations and remodel it.
“We shut down the end of 2022 in December,” McLain said. “We were shut down for about four months, until Easter.”
The Memphis campus will have Ben McLain as the pastor, services and children ministry will be every Sunday starting at 10:30 a.m.
They are working towards setting up classes for various ages for those who would like to learn more about their religion.
“It took a lot of work to get us where we are,” McLain said. “As we continue to build, we’ve got more plans. We want to do more, even beyond what’s already been done, so that we can again better serve our community.”
