SOUTHERN INDIANA – In 2003, a Graceland Church member and his wife left the church and their home to become missionaries to serve in Ukraine for 13 years.
Joel Ragains and his wife from the years 2003 to 2015 lived and served in Kyiv, where they trained students in the seminary to start churches.
Since coming back home, Ragains goes back every year to help teach classes in the seminary. Around May of last year, he went back to Ukraine in the western part of the country.
“When the war started last year in February, we started right away (to help),” Ragains said. “I had former students who now have churches in different parts of Ukraine, and are working on trying to help the refugees.”
Graceland started a way for people to donate money to the churches that Ragains helped start in Ukraine.
For those interested in helping the churches in Ukraine, go to https://gracelandchurch.online/give/ and choose what church to donate to, click on fund and choose mission to donate to Ukraine. So far, Graceland has raised over $100,000 for churches in Ukraine.
“Our mission statement… is to put Jesus first and the lives of our neighbors… from a Christian perspective, your neighbors are people that you’ve interacted with,” said Nathan Millican, Graceland’s lead pastor. “Part of our love in Jesus is taking care of our relationship that we’ve had in Ukraine.”
One of the students that Ragains taught had a church close to the border with Russia, when the invasion started, homes and the church was destroyed by Russia. To help them rebuild, Graceland has sent them money, clothes and other supplies.
“I remember the day that it happened (Russia’s invasion), it was unbelievable,” Ragains said. “It was surreal.”
At the time Ragains was in Ukraine, they did not know if the Russians were going to invade or not. He said that it was a very tense time to be in the country.
Ragains said that some of the people he knows in Ukraine are trying to leave the country to get to safety. They told him that some of the people who are staying are calling the people who are leaving traitors and that those who are staying are heroes.
“We’re still very committed… for me it’s been a tremendous encouragement,” Ragains said. “To be able to invest 13 years of your life and advice and walk away and realize that there is still so many people that reached out to us from a strange land that loved us and cared for us.”
