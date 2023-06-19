JEFFERSONVILLE — A hit-and-run accident at a Motel 6 Friday morning that resulted in the death of a toddler now has Jeffersonville police looking for a suspect, who has been identified as the child's grandmother.
The suspect was identified, police said, through numerous sources and from security cameras.
The cameras show the vehicle running over a small toddler and then leaving the scene at at 2012 Hospitality Way, JPD said in a news release Monday afternoon.
The toddler was identified by the coroner as one-year-old Eleanor Campbell.
Police are now asking the community to be on the lookout for Lisa G. (Gail/Gayle) Tesch, 51, and the involved vehicle, a white Chevrolet Trailblazer, (KY: A9Z280).
If located, please contact local law enforcement or dial 911 immediately, police asked. Any other information also can be reported to Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at 812-285-6535 or the anonymous tips line at 812-218-TIPS (8477).
Police are warning citizens not approach either Tesch or the vehicle. She is to be considered armed and dangerous, and she is a safety risk due to her commitment to evading law enforcement, the news release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.