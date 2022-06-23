NEW ALBANY — The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana is excited to announce the re-opening of the Quality of Place – Pathways to Progress Grants Program on July 1.
For the month of July, interested nonprofits in Clark and Floyd counties can apply for grants — ranging from $50,000 up to a maximum of $150,000 — that focus on serving people with the least access to safe, high-quality public places and amenities. This includes those community members with income limitations, transportation and/or mobility issues, or physical and/or mental differences.
Linda Speed, president and CEO for the Community Foundation said, “By listening to our community and learning from experts about the value of quality of place grants, it was clear that accessibility to parks, trails, and other public spaces would help connect our neighborhoods and improve our sense of community. We discovered how the ripple effects of doing so could help transform our region, and it was clear that this needed to be a priority for grantmaking moving forward.”
Interested nonprofits serving residents of Clark and Floyd counties can submit an Idea Application for their grant proposal, which can be found on CFSI’s website: www.CFSouthernIndiana.com.
In their Idea Application, successful applicants should:
• Identify a target population.
• Describe the priority result they expect.
• Consider promising approaches that work to accomplish their objectives.
• Identify indicators of success.
• Demonstrate the capacity needed to be successful in fulfilling their grant proposal.
Applications will be accepted electronically through noon on July 29. If selected, full proposals would be due by noon on Aug. 31, with grantee notification taking place by mid-September.
Last year, the Jeffersonville Township Public Library and the Floyd County Department of Parks and Recreation were awarded the program’s inaugural grants, which totaled $150,000. Using the funding, the Jeffersonville Library will construct a pocket park with structures for active, imaginative play designed to accommodate all children. The Floyd County Department of Parks & Recreation added an inclusive playground – which meets the National Demonstration Site criteria for inclusion – and a splash pad to Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park in New Albany.
For more information on the Foundation’s Pathways to Progress Grants, last year’s recipients, or to fill out an Idea Application, visit www.CFSouthernIndiana.com.
