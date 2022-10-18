SOUTHERN INDIANA — Louisville Grows has received a grant for $15,000 to increase the tree canopy in low-income neighborhoods in Jeffersonville and Clarksville.
The two communities are joining forces for a tree planting on Saturday.
The grant was one of 20 the Duke Energy Foundation awarded to environmental initiatives in Indiana communities. There will be 90 trees planted this weekend, and there will be a second round of planting in the spring of 2023.
Volunteers will meet at Lansden Park at 8:30 a.m. before going to the different neighborhoods to plant trees.
They will be focusing on the Claysburg neighborhood and other communities near Interstate 65 and 10th Street in Jeffersonville. They will also be planting in the Eastern Boulevard corridor in Clarksville.
These areas have higher air pollution from the interstate and local industries. Also the older areas of those communities experience street flooding due to inadequate storm drainage and low elevations.
“In recent years we’ve been seeing a noticeable reduction in our city’s tree canopy,” said Chad Reischl, director of planning and zoning for Jeffersonville. “It’s very important for us to constantly replenish this canopy as it provides our community multiple benefits, from cooling shade, to air quality improvements, to stormwater reduction, to community health and well-being.”
The trees in these areas are starting to die and come down, and it is important to replace them to reduce flooding and keep the neighborhoods cooler, officials said.
“During the summer, the heat absorbed by nearby parking lots and dark rooftops are contributing to higher temperatures for the neighborhoods targeted in this tree planting project,” said Bronte Murrell, heat relief coordinator for Clarksville. “These higher temperatures place greater economic and health burdens on Clarksville residents, so planting trees to help lower those temperatures overtime will alleviate some of that impact.”
If you would like to volunteer for the Jeffersonville and Clarksville tree planting, go to tinyurl.com/SoINTrees22 to register or call 502-905-4342.
“We want to see community members show up for each other,” Murrell said. “By volunteering on Saturday, you’ll not only help out the current family and neighborhood receiving the tree, but you’ll also be giving to the people who will live there in the next 10 years or 50 years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.