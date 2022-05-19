FLOYD COUNTY — Community Montessori Public Charter School was selected as a recipient of a $680,000 Charter School Programs Quality Counts grant from the Indiana Department of Education.
With this funding, the school was able to give free tuition to all current Early Education and Nurtury infant/toddler families, with the goal of increasing community access within the early childhood programs.
“As we enter our 25th year, what a wonderful gift to these families during a year of transitions,” said Barbara Burke Fondren, director of Community Montessori.
In response to the free tuition, families donated around $25,000 to support continued scholarship programs for families in need of assistance.
Additionally, some of the funds in the grant were earmarked for improvement of learning environments both inside and out and to further expand Montessori programming.
About Community Montessori Public Charter School:
Community Montessori was founded in 1998 as an additional school choice for the Southern Indiana community. In August 2002 the school became a Charter School, having received sponsorship from Ball State University. The “charter” designation makes us a FREE, independent, public school for learners in grades K-12. In addition to our Charter School, we offer a tuition-based Early Education program for children ages 3 and 4, and infant/toddler care through The Community Nurtury allowing the unique opportunity for our learners to spend their entire school career in a consistent and supportive environment.The school serves over 600 children and teens with a waitlist of over 100 learners throughout the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.