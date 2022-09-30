JEFFERSONVILLE — Providence High School freshman Maria Reyes has an eye for collaged artwork.
The teen’s emotional landscape pieces that she created at Jeffersonville’s Hispanic Connection feature flowers and the link she personally feels to nature.
“It was kind of like being able to express my emotions with art,” she said. “And just with this one, having papers and just having them and pasting them on (the background) is just calming,” she said.
Reyes is one of more than a dozen students who took part in the nonprofit’s Emotional Literacy with Art program over the past few months.
A grant from the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County is funding the program dreamed up by Hispanic Connection CEO Lillian Rose and her daughter, Creative Depth Coach and counselor Quita Rose-Corrao.
Part of Rose-Corrao’s work as a Depth Coach is helping women and children get to the root of the emotions and feelings, which can be expressed through artwork.
“That’s more than just having a talk, it’s an intuitive knowing that everybody has,” Rose-Corrao said. “And when you start working with the art, that’s when it comes up...selecting of colors. It’s images people select in order to express themselves.”
The mother and daughter pair said they’d heard that children and teens were dealing with a lot of stress coming out of the COVID pandemic. That, coupled with a language barrier, is a lot for families.
“Parents (served by Hispanic Connection) by and large are not bilingual, they work sometimes a job, two jobs and they never have time,” Rose said. “They are stressed because their kids are stressed. They don’t know what to do, where to reach out, many don’t have health insurance and any kind of therapy is expensive. So we figured it would have to be at no cost to them make it as easy as possible all they did is drop the kids.”
That’s why they wrote the grant for the Emotional Literacy with Art program.
Students took the 10-week course and came to Hispanic Connection two times each week to work on the art project.
Each week was structured and students focused on a different medium or topic, like painting or collage work. Then, the students spoke about their feelings connected to the projects they completed.
Rose-Corrao said the students were able to create art including an emotional landscape, paint an animal that represented them and work through feelings like fear and anxiety.
They all painted their rendition of Van Gough’s “A Starry Night” and did other work, like creating creating a family tree.
On Wednesday, they got to show their work to their parents.
Reyes, along with twins Damian and Angel Anaya, and student Gretel Ormo, had artwork included in the event.
All of the youth that participated made friends with students from different schools and created a community with one and other.
“It validates their feelings,” Rose said. “It validates (that) they’re not the only ones who are going through this, there’s other kids as well.”
Rose-Corrao agreed with the sentiment.
“They’re all part of a community,” she said. “This particularly community, the Hispanic community, and they’re all being kids going through similar experiences.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.