NEW ALBANY — The Kroger store at 3400 Grant Line Road in New Albany is closing.
Kroger officials confirmed to the News and Tribune that the store's last day will be Oct. 7.
"We let the employees know this morning and elected officials were notified," said Kroger Associate Communications Manager Jessica Sharp.
She said all 75 employees at this store will have the opportunity to take positions are nearby stores.
"Just projections from a financial standpoint were trending worse for that store," Sharp said. "It required a lot of remodel to get it up at to date at that property."
From a business standpoint Sharp said the company will focus on the Kroger Marketplace on 200 New Albany Plaza along with the Kroger at 2864 Charlestown Road in New Albany.
"There's 75 associates and all of those associates (at the Grantline Road store and they) are being offered similar employment at our other locations," Sharp said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.