NEW ALBANY — The hope is to have traffic lights at several busy intersections on Grant Line Road operating in unison to reduce gridlock, especially during rush hours.
The New Albany Redevelopment Commission has hired Clark Dietz to analyze traffic at four intersections on Grant Line Road. The purpose is to determine whether adjustments to the traffic signals is needed to improve flow, especially during peak periods.
The signals to be studied are at University Woods Drive, Rolling Creek Drive, Academy Drive and Sleepy Lane. Those intersections lead to some of the busiest developments, shopping centers and other facilities in that section of the city including Walmart, Kroger and Christian Academy of Indiana.
Wes Christmas, a civil engineer with Clark Dietz, said some backups seem to start around the times when school is either beginning or finishing.
“While for the majority of the day, things may work just fine with the pre-timed signals, during those short bursts it just doesn’t function as well,” he said.
Clark Dietz will be paid about $25,000 for the work, and Christmas said the goal is to have the studies completed within 90 days.
The issue isn’t just because of school traffic, but also due to what New Albany Redevelopment Director Josh Staten defined as positive growth and activity.
Sazerac has again brought life to the former Pillsbury facility, the shopping centers in that area are busy and there’s been some additional residential development in the Grant Line Road corridor, he said.
Sam Peden Community Park is also located along Grant Line Road.
“That area of town is growing and will only continue to grow, and when we have that kind of growth we have to do everything we can to make sure the infrastructure can handle it and that everything can operate smoothly,” Staten said Monday.
Though the signals are controlled by the Indiana Department of Transportation, Christmas said Clark Dietz also will likely include some traffic information about the Mount Tabor Road and Interstate 265 interchanges in its report.
“The city can’t implement the changes but they can make recommendations and ask INDOT to do it,” Christmas said.
As for the city signals, Christmas said Clark Dietz could suggest that the timing be adjusted for only certain parts of the day.
Once the study is finalized, altering the signals shouldn’t be a lengthy process since they can be changed mechanically and won’t require construction.
Christmas said Tuesday that Clark Dietz already has traffic counts for three of the intersections, and is in the process of obtaining the same information for University Woods Drive.
