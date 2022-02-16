CLARKSVILLE — This week's weather is perfect for disc golf and soon the course at Lapping Park will be upgraded.
It's all thanks to a competitive grant that's been awarded to the Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District from the National Association of Conservation Districts. It will be used to fight invasive species at the park.
Disc golfers reached out to the Floyd County Purdue Extension about erosion at the course over the summer. When officials looked into the erosion, an infestation of the invasive Japanese Stiltgrass was discovered. That's when the CCSWCD stepped in and decided to apply for the grant.
"Part of the grant application is they wanted to see innovative projects," said Administrative Coordinator Melanie Davis. "We thought, well what the heck, we will throw it out there and see what they say. And they liked it."
The pitch was called 'Fore! Invasive Species Awareness Project.' Southern Indiana is one of eight regions nationwide to receive the grant money.
The plan is to use the $1,160 in grant money to get rid of the invasive plants at the disc golf course and replace them with species native to Indiana.
Five gardens, with plants native to Indiana, will be planted around the perimeter of the disc golf course. There will be 20 plants in each garden.
"With the grant we will (also) purchase some signs to identify the garden and explain the benefits of native plants and the bad stuff with invasive plants," Davis said.
There's a lot of foot traffic at Lapping Park, and this visibility will create some awareness about the species.
That's important, because often people don't realize when they're helping to spread the seeds of these plants.
Agriculture and Natural Resources Purdue Extension Educator Gina Anderson said these species come in and replace the plants that produce things like berries, which wildlife in the area live off of. Grants can help conservation groups take the baby steps needed to get rid of them.
"It's not cheap to go in and start ripping out plants and then replace them," she said. "If you go look at a store to get a good-size perennial shrub, you're looking at $20-to-$40 on the low end. If different organizations can save money and can offer up to do a cost-share, it's a little more palatable."
Aside from establishing the gardens, the grant money will also be used to offer courses on the benefits of native plants and dangers of invasive plants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.