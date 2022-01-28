SOUTHERN INDIANA — Big Brothers Big Sisters wrapped up January by announcing a $6,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation in support of National Mentoring month. The gift will go toward supporting mentors for minority youth in Southern Indiana.
“Having a positive role model can make a huge difference in a young person’s life,” said Lisa Huber, Duke Energy government and community relations manager for Southern Indiana. “It can inspire confidence and academic success. We see a great opportunity to have a lasting impact on minority youth.”
Emily-Carter Essex, Chief Development Officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana, echoes those sentiments, “Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana and Duke Energy are committed to improving the lives of youth in Southern Indiana and to emphasizing work on Justice, Equity, and Inclusion.”
The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $2 million annually in charitable gifts to Indiana.
Emily Carter-Essex concluded, “Now more than ever, kids in our community need a mentor who can help navigate tough decisions and be someone to talk to. We know one-to-one mentorships have a positive impact on the lives of Littles. 96% of students in our program graduated on time and 89% of youth reported stable or improved mental well-being.”
To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana and how you can become a Big, go to https://www.bbbsky.org.
