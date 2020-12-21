JEFFERSONVILLE — The City of Jeffersonville is thrilled to announce it has received a Community Crossings Grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
INDOT awarded $231,600 for the City to use toward the Utica-Sellersburg Road Project.
This project will consist of a reconstruction and widening of Utica-Sellersburg Road from Indiana 62 to a CSX railroad crossing near Keystone Boulevard. The surface of the existing road will be milled, the roadway will be widened to add a new turn lane at the Indiana 62 signalized intersection, and the entirety of the roadway will be paved with new asphalt. This project also requires the relocation of two signal poles, and new signal heads for the dedicated turn lanes will be added.
"With the growth we have seen in the east end of Jeffersonville, this grant could not come at a better time," Mayor Mike Moore said. "This project will prepare the area for many years of use and improve safety for our residents. It's what investing in our future is all about."
This roadwork is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.
