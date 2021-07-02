NEW ALBANY — Kosair Charities announced a donation of $299,274 to the Floyd Memorial Foundation to expand neonatal services at Baptist Health Floyd. In addition, WHAS Crusade for Children is providing $33,626 in grant funding for this initiative.
Baptist Health Floyd is dedicated to supporting the Southern Indiana community by treating all patients including newborns with special or critical needs. By increasing neonatal services at the hospital, pregnant mothers and families can be assured their baby will receive effective, quality and immediate care should an issue present itself during delivery.
“This grant funding gives us an opportunity to strengthen our neonatal services, expand the care we can provide for babies born at our facility and assure our community members advanced, effective equipment and resources are readily available should a need arise,” said Emily Banet, Women’s Services manager at Baptist Health Floyd.
Approximately 1,200 babies are born annually at Baptist Health Floyd. Of those babies, some will be born to high-risk mothers or develop complications at or after delivery. With generous grant funding, advanced, high quality equipment can be purchased to effectively manage the care for all births at the hospital.
Grant funding will support the purchase of essential equipment and put in place resources that will enable the Women and Children’s staff members to quickly and effectively manage treatment of all babies born at the hospital, while keeping baby with mother to support bonding and alleviate any hardships for the families.
Some equipment grant funding will support include high quality bassinets and infant care stations that provide a warm, safe environment as well as monitoring systems that allow nursing staff to effectively assess and provide the appropriate level of care needed.
For more information about neonatal services at Baptist Health Floyd, please contact Meredith Lambe, at 812-949-5519, or via e-mail at meredith.lambe@bhsi.com.
