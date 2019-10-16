NEW ALBANY — One in eight people in the state of Indiana struggles with hunger.
That rounds out to nearly one million Hoosiers facing food insecurity on a daily basis. Now, a group in Southern Indiana is helping to feed those in need.
Every Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., We the People of New Albany holds a picnic for the homeless at Bicknell Park, located at 315 Silver St. Organizer Kim Payne said she first got the idea to start the group this past winter.
Seeing those less fortunate than her out in the cold motivated her to find an avenue to help. By January, she had set up a Facebook page.
"It was weighing on my heart," Payne said. "I had no resources, but I knew I needed to help in the community."
The first event Payne put together was held at Centenary United Methodist Church in June. There, volunteers gave away "blessings in a bag," though she only intended it to be a one-time event.
In the weeks that followed, however, she and Marcy Garcia began holding picnics at Bicknell Park.
"When we first started, we had eight people," Payne said. "The second week, we had about 14 people. Each week after that, it just started growing and growing and growing. It’s truly amazing.”
Last Sunday, the number of people fed swelled to 70. All of the work is done through donations and volunteers.
"It’s strictly on donations," Payne said. "Some people take a dish and drop it off and leave. Other people stay and help us feed them. Some people donate hygiene projects."
Through the picnics, Payne said We the People has been able to take their outreach to the next level by working with entities like the Floyd County Health Department, Hope Southern Indiana and New Albany Parks and Recreation.
"Once you stay involved with the homeless, they gain trust with you," she said." Number one is them having trust in us. They have other people come because they know we’re a safe haven. We’re there to help them. We’re not there to preach and judge. We just want them to have a full belly."
Payne also mentioned how helpful it's been to have the support of the New Albany Police Department, singling out officer Ricky Miller.
The group has even been able to help find housing for some of those living on the streets by connecting them with New Albany Township Trustee David Brewer.
"I try to make sure that we’re building relationships with everyone," Brewer said of his office's relationship with groups like We the People. "Those relationships may be able to help other people. We have a great sense of community here, and that’s what it’s all about. If we're not trying to build positive relationships with everyone, we shouldn’t be here. I think a lot of politicians forget that they were elected to serve the people."
This Sunday's picnic will be an exceptionally special one, Payne said, as We the People will be setting up its first "blessing box," where the public can donate food items.
"We’re trying to find local spots where it’s convenient for people to just stop and fill them up with food," she said. "If a homeless person is riding a bicycle by, they can get fed if they’re hungry."
The man building the boxes is David Walston. In July, Walston's shelter was demolished when New Albany officials razed an unauthorized homeless campground along Silver Creek. He has since found stable housing, Payne said.
“Me and Marcy were just talking to him one day about the idea," Payne said. "We had never thought about it again, but David came and told Marcy he built one. Lo and behold, it’s built. For him to come off of the streets and give back to our community is a blessing in itself."
The community is invited to the installation of the blessing box at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.