NEW ALBANY — On Jan. 31, 2018, Rachael Miller became New Albany’s newest homeowner.
By no means was her house a “fixer upper,” but it was in need of a little love. Miller went to work making some aesthetic improvements, touching up the interior a bit while adding flowers and shrubs to the yard’s landscape.
Once her personal project was finished, Miller wasn’t quite ready to stop working.
“I started looking a little further out into the neighborhood surrounding the house,” she said. “I think that’s when I first started noticing the trash. It would blow into my yard, and I’d pick it up. That’s almost a daily struggle.”
Driving throughout the city, Miller began to notice more and more litter. She would think to herself that someone should pick up the trash in those areas, then she realized that someone could be her.
Once Miller started noticing the problem and doing her best to take care of it, she couldn’t turn back. As she puts it, her blinders were off, and she couldn’t put them back on.
“I could call the city and complain or complain to others,” she said. “But ultimately, it doesn’t matter how the trash got on the ground, where it came from or whose property it’s on. It’s everybody’s responsibility in New Albany. If you see trash, pick it up. That’s how we got to this problem.”
After starting the initiative by herself, Miller sought reinforcements. On one of her days off, she decided to put out a call to action on a social media app she used to keep up with the neighborhood.
Though no major response was expected, Miller did find a companion to hit the streets with her, heading to a local park to clean up for a few hours.
Since then, the group has grown significantly. This is due in part to the launching of the Detrash New Albany group on Facebook.
Growth was slow at first, but over this past week, Miller said it “exploded.”
“It’s basically tripled in a two-day timespan,” she said. “That’s incredible. It gives me hope that people do care.”
Miller rallies troops for weekend cleanups, heading out on Saturdays or Sundays, maybe both on some occasions. Once gathered, a small group will spend a handful of hours cleaning up certain areas throughout the city.
So far, they’ve hit Bicknell Park, Joe Kraft Park and strips along Spring Street, among other areas.
“One of the hardest parts is to figure out our next location,” Miller said. “It’s not because there are so few littered areas, but because there are so many to choose from. It varies widely all over the city. Obviously, the places that look the worse are going to get the most attention.”
This Sunday, Miller hopes to get some work done on the west end of New Albany. Those interested in participating can meet in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn at 2 p.m.
