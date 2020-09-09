CLARK COUNTY — A recent Greater Clark County Schools board meeting included adjustments to elementary school athletics to increase safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Greater Clark board voted 6-0 to approve changes to the 2020-2021 elementary athletics handbook during a Tuesday meeting. The adjustments include measures to improve contact tracing within schools.
According to the updated policies, all athletic activities and sports at the elementary school level will take place in their respective facilities, and athletes will not travel to other schools for competitions.
“It will be more like an intramural setting,” said Greater Clark Assistant Superintendent Kim Hartlage.
The district is preparing for sports such as cheerleading and girls basketball in elementary schools, Hartlage said, and the amended handbook includes guidelines for each sport as recommended by the district’s elementary athletic committee.
The district’s policies will allow parents to attend meets and games as long as facilities allow for social distancing and safety precautions. If schools switch to an extended period of eLearning, affected sports will not be rescheduled.
“We feel it is important to keep our children active and involved with athletics with a concern for safe practices,” she said.
According to Hartlage, the district is using forms to keep track of student attendance, which will be used to assist with contact tracing efforts if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19.
“The amendment is to allow for the safety of our athletes and to allow contact tracing to stay within the athlete’s building,” she said.
Greater Clark is in the middle of a district-wide week of scheduled virtual learning — eLearning days were built into the calendar for Sept. 8 through Sept. 11. According to Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner, the eLearning days are allowing for professional development with teachers and staff, but the district also had concerns about gatherings over Labor Day weekend.
“We try to control what we can control,” he said. "We knew people would be out there getting together, whether it was to watch the Kentucky Derby or just going to the lake or whatever, and to have these days where we can have a little quarantine going on after Labor Day…I thought was a good idea.”
The administration plans to present a proposed calendar for the second semester at the board's last meeting in October, according to Laughner.
The Greater Clark board is also preparing for the adoption of the future year’s budget. At Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved the notice to taxpayers of its 2021 budget, and the district will have a public hearing for the budget at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 and adopt the budget at 7 p.m. Oct. 27.
Other action items included approval of a contract between Indiana University and Greater Clark for a STEM program called Project Green at New Washington Middle/High School. The program will include hands-on lessons involving farming and engineering.
The contract costs $40,712, which will be covered by a $100,000 STEM Acceleration Grant by the Indiana Department of Education, which the district received earlier in the year.
The board also approved a one-year agreement with the state education department to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to Franklin Square Elementary and Parkwood Elementary for the 2020-2021 school year. The schools were among the 135 schools in the state to receive the state grant. Franklin Square was awarded $13,230 and Parkwood was awarded $39,760.
The grant is available to elementary schools where at least half of the students receive free or reduced-price meals.
