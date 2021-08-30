CLARK COUNTY — Greater Clark County Schools will move to eLearning next week from Sept. 7-10 to minimize the number of students quarantined following Labor Day weekend.
The decision was announced Monday in a email to parents. Tuesday, Sept. 7 was already scheduled as an eLearning day.
Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner said in the letter that the "likelihood of positive cases increasing in the days following the Labor Day holiday weekend will require an increased number of quarantined students."
"Going into eLearning for the week will decrease the potential spread and the potential number of students forced to quarantine as well," Laughner said in the email.
According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, Greater Clark had 57 positive COVID-19 cases and 523 people quarantined at the end of last week.
Laughner said the extension of the eLearning period will allow schools to complete professional development for teachers, deep cleaning and catch-up sessions for students affected by quarantines.
