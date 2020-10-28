CLARK COUNTY — The calendar for Greater Clark County Schools went through several changes this school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and next semester, eLearning days will continue.
The Greater Clark board voted 5-2 to approve the second semester calendar at Tuesday’s board meeting. The only notable changes to the calendar include the addition of scheduled eLearning days, according to Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner.
Laughner said the administration has considered feedback from parents, teachers and staff “while trying to balance the needs of all of our stakeholders.”
Altogether, there are nine asynchronous eLearning days scheduled for the spring semester. The scheduled eLearning days for the spring semester include Jan. 15, Jan. 29, Feb. 12, Feb. 15, Feb. 26, March 12, April 16, April 29 and May 14.
The start date of Jan. 4 and end date of May 27 remain the same, along with the graduation dates on June 4 and June 5. The district will continue to offer both traditional and virtual learning options.
This semester, the district scheduled two weeks of eLearning during its fall break, but in the spring, there will be no eLearning during spring break, scheduled from March 22 to April 2.
There have been 26 eLearning days built into this semester, including 10 during fall break, Laughner said. He said he feels comfortable with the district reducing the number of eLearning days based on COVID-19 data within the district.
"Now that we’ve been well over halfway through this first semester and you look at the data, our data’s good, and we feel like we can [reduce the eLearning days], even though hearing a lot of things out there in terms of the positivity rate. But when you look at our data, it’s still pretty good, it’s still pretty solid.”
Laughner said when the administration created the first semester calendar, they were “trying to create a calendar that took care of the worst case scenario.”
"I think we’re at a point now where we’ve seen the data, we’ve see how so far this school year has flowed that we haven’t hit that worst case scenario,” Laughner said. "As we have gone through this semester, all along we have told our community that we would make a decision by Dec. 1 for the second semester.
The district will continue to work with the Clark County Health Department and Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel to determine whether the district or specific schools need to switch to extended periods of eLearning due to the amount of COVID-19 cases and/or people quarantined in the district.
Laughner said the eLearning weeks caused issues with many parents, including families facing problems arranging childcare during those weeks. Many teachers also disliked the entire weeks of eLearning, but they appreciated having some eLearning days built in to allow more time with their virtual learners, he said.
The eLearning days have also allowed teachers to participate in professional development training, according to Laughner.
Laughner said one of the reasons for not scheduling whole weeks of eLearning is the possibility that the schools could be forced to close for a week or two at a time due to COVID-19.
“If Dr. Yazel comes in and says, hey, your positivity rates in your district are going way up, we need Greater Clark to shut down for two weeks, well, we’ve already set the calendar for that whole week at the end of the month, and now our kids are going to have three weeks instead of just two weeks, so that worried us…,” Laughner said.
If school is closed due to weather conditions, students will be learning virtually on those days, according to Laughner. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Greater Clark had introduced an eLearning plan for snow days.
