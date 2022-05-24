CLARK COUNTY — Teachers in Greater Clark County Schools will see an an increase in pay starting next school year.
The Greater Clark school board voted Tuesday to approve a memorandum of understanding with the Greater Clark Education Association to raise the pay scale by $1,000 for teachers in the 2022-23 school year. The vote was 6-0 — board member Brian Jones was absent.
The pay increase applies to all salary levels. This will bring the annual starting teacher pay to $44,000 and the top pay scale to $80,000.
Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner said this action has been under consideration for more than a month after evaluating the district’s budget and money still available from federal COVID-19 relief funding, including the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
“Obviously paying our teachers and making sure we have the best teaching staff we have here in Greater Clark is very important,” he said. “We feel very comfortable adding this $1,000 to the pay scale for teachers.”
The pay increase is in line with the “guiding principles” in Greater Clark’s 2021 cost-reduction plan, which aimed to put the district in the financial situation to increase teacher pay and support classrooms, Laughner said.
“It’s actually getting more money in the classroom in the form of teacher pay,” he said. “The most important factor in whether or not a student achieves academically is the teacher standing in the classroom in front of students, and we want to make sure teachers are rewarded the way they should be.”
In the fall of 2021, the Greater Clark board also approved pay increases for teachers as part of their two-year contracts. Laughner said the additional $1,000 increase will help keep the district competitive in the marketplace.
“We realize for teachers who have been with us a long time, the raise we have given them in collective bargaining has already been eaten up by inflation, and we hope by adding the $1,000 it helps those teachers out and also helps retain our current teachers and recruit new teachers,” he said.
Greater Clark board member Theresa Bottorff-Perkins said she is “so happy we can do this” in regard to the pay raise.
“I wish we could do more, but we’re working on it,” she said.
Greater Clark Education Association President Mark Felix said the teacher’s union “is really happy” with the pay raise.
“It was really unexpected, because I thought the ESSER money was all gone,” he said. “We’re pretty frugal around here, and this time it paid off. I think they did a good job of recognizing a good use for that money.”
The board also voted unanimously at Tuesday’s meeting to authorize the sale of the Bridgepoint Elementary building in Jeffersonville to Urban Reach of Kentuckiana, Inc., a nonprofit associated with Greater Faith Church in New Albany. Bridgepoint closed in 2021 as part of the district’s cost-reduction plan.
The church will use the facility for an early childhood development center offering educational programming. Greater Clark Board member Janelle Fitzpatrick said she was impressed with the organization’s “focus on education.”
