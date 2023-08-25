CLARK COUNTY — Greater Clark County Schools is increasing pay for bus drivers, para-educators and substitute teachers.
On Tuesday, the Greater Clark school board unanimously approved contracts for the district’s para-educators and bus drivers after negotiations with the employee associations. The board also updated the contract with ESS, Greater Clark’s substitute teacher provider.
PARA-EDUCATORS
The two-year master contract with the para-educators association includes an increase in base pay from $12 to $14 an hour — eligible para-educators, or aides, will receive a $2 an hour base increase in 2023-24 and a $1 an hour increase for 2024-25.
The contract also includes raises in severance pay from $7 to $10 an hour for unused days, and the para-educators will receive an extra $2 an hour if they cover classrooms in the absence of a teacher, child development associate or classified specialist.
Greater Clark Board Member Teresa Bottorff-Perkins said at Tuesday’s meeting that she is glad to support these “very important people” by increasing pay.
BUS DRIVERS
The district’s master contract with the Greater Clark Service Association will include increases in hourly wages for bus drivers depending on years of service. This includes a $3 increase per level for 2023-24 and a $1 increase per level for 2024-25.
“We would like to thank bus drivers in general — I think we’ve all seen their importance, especially here recently,” Greater Clark Human Resources Director Tricia Helton said.
The contract includes numerous other updates, including an increase in retirement severance pay from $40 to $50 a day for bus monitors and from $50 to $60 a day for bus drivers.
Unused annual leave pay will increase from $65 to $75 a day.
For extra-curricular service, bus drivers’ rates will increase from $14.30 to $18 an hour, and there will be a minimum guarantee change in compensation from $52.17 to $100 a trip.
SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS
Greater Clark’s amended contract with ESS involves increasing pay for substitute teachers from $100 to $125 a day. For substitute para-educators, the pay will increase from $85 to $95 a day.
Retired teacher substitute pay will go from $125 to $150 a day, and permanent substitute pay will go from $125 to $150 a day.
The collective bargaining process for teacher contracts is ongoing in Greater Clark.
