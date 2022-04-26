CLARK COUNTY — Greater Clark County Schools is providing stipends to incentivize bus drivers in an effort to keep routes fully covered in the district.
The school board unanimously approved a “perfect attendance” stipend for transportation employees at a special meeting Tuesday morning. The stipend will be awarded for qualified staff who work each day of the state’s mandated student testing period.
Greater Clark Chief Financial Officer Laura Hubinger said the goal is to “motivate employees through a difficult time.” This semester, the district has faced frequent bus route cancellations due to staffing shortages.
“We've had a lot of things we have had to consider with our transportation routes, and this is a very critical time to make sure students get to school,” Hubinger said. “We take that seriously.”
The stipends will be available for transportation employees in the Greater Clark Service Association who complete "100% of the required work time” from April 19 to May 5. Those with perfect attendance during this three-week period will receive a onetime bonus of $300 to be issued in June.
Hubinger notes that Greater Clark appreciates its bus drivers, and the administration and transportation staff has worked “very, very hard” to address the transportation issue. She said Greater Clark Transportation Director Daniel Borders “nearly works 24/7” as he addresses the challenges.
On Tuesday, Greater Clark reported that all bus routes were in service.
FACILITY PLAN
The school board also unanimously approved resolutions for the next bond issuance to support projects in its facility plan. The resolutions authorize the board to issue $68.9 million in bonds to support the building of new elementary schools in the district.
Hubinger said the action will allow Greater Clark to move forward with “year two” of its five-year facility plan. The district is planning to merge the current Pleasant Ridge and Jonathan Jennings elementary schools into a new elementary school at the current Jonathan Jennings location in Charlestown, as well as merge Wilson and Thomas Jefferson elementary schools into a new school in Jeffersonville at the Wilson Elementary location.
Tuesday’s board meeting also included remarks from Matt Schumaker, managing director of Indianapolis-based financial advising firm Stifel.
Schumaker said he expects to sell the bonds by early next week, saying he believes “everything is in good shape at this point.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.