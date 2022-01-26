CLARK COUNTY — Greater Clark County Schools has selected architect firms for the building of two new elementary schools in the district.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the Greater Clark school board voted unanimously to approve an architect agreement with J. Lake Architecture and Lancer + Beebe for the design of schools in Jeffersonville and Charlestown.
The replacement of four existing elementary schools in Jeffersonville and Charlestown is included in year two of Greater Clark’s 5-year-facility plan and would take place in the 2022-23 school year.
The construction project will involve combining Pleasant Ridge and Jonathan Jennings elementary schools into a new elementary school at the current Jonathan Jennings location in Charlestown, as well as combining Wilson and Thomas Jefferson elementary schools into a new school in Jeffersonville at the Wilson Elementary location.
The elementary schools projects will be funded with a bond of $68.9 million. Greater Clark administrators emphasize that the tax rate will remain the same at $1.10.
Greater Clark Chief Financial Officer Laura Hubinger described J. Lake and Lancer + Beebe as “two of the top architects in the state of Indiana.” She notes that the architects have prior experience working with Greater Clark.
“Knowing the magnitude of building two new brand new schools within our district, we have to bring in some big heavy hitters,” Hubinger said.
The new elementary schools in Jeffersonville and Charlestown would be completed with a budget of $32 million each. The construction is expected to begin April of 2023 with a projected completion date of August of 2024, according to the architect agreement.
Greater Clark board member Janelle Fitzpatrick said the district is receiving a good rate for the services of the architects, and the fees are lower than industry standards. She said she is also impressed with the work she has seen from the architects.
“I think this is going to be a great joint venture, and I’m looking forward to it,” she said.
The four elementary schools set to be replaced are among the oldest in the school district. Thomas Jefferson Elementary is about 70 years old, and both Jonathan Jennings and Wilson are about 60 years old. Extensive facility issues have been identified in each building through several studies in recent years, and a community task force formed last summer recommended the replacement of the four buildings.
Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner said these elementary school projects are “definitely needed” in the district.
“I’m just thrilled that the community is seeing that and supporting that and going with us on that journey,” he said.
Greater Clark Deputy Superintendent Kim Hartlage said the building of two elementary schools will help as the district faces projected enrollment growth in the Charlestown area, and it will address the facility needs at the four schools.
Merging the schools into larger buildings could also help with the district’s cost reduction plan by allowing them to “operate more efficiently and economically,” she said.
“We are very excited — this is a long time coming for the district,” Hartlage said.
Although the elementary school students at those four schools will be moved into larger buildings, it does not mean students will be moved into larger classrooms, she said. The district plans to maintain an average student-to-teacher ratio of 26 to 1.
The construction of the new elementary schools will allow Greater Clark to “enhance” elementary programming, Hartlage said.
“Our intent is to really focus on students and be able to provide optimal programs at all of the schools,” she said.
YEAR ONE PROJECTS
The board also unanimously voted to select CORE Construction as a contractor for construction projects that will take place at various schools throughout the district. This includes additions and renovations at Northaven and Riverside elementary schools, facility improvements at Charlestown and River Valley middle schools and the completion of athletic facilities at Jeffersonville and New Washington high schools.
These projects are included in year one of the district’s facility plan, and construction should begin immediately, Hartlage said.
The elementary projects include classroom additions and a variety of other renovations, including adding more Pre-K classrooms at Riverside Elementary, she said.
The middle school projects will include renovations to restrooms and gyms at both Charlestown and River Valley, and renovations at River Valley will include the transformation of an unused swimming pool area into a new main office, as well as classroom and lab space for science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) programming.
A new tennis complex will be built at Jeffersonville High School, and athletic facilities at New Washington High will be renovated and replaced.
The district hopes to complete the year one projects by fall of 2023, but supply chain issues and availability of materials could affect the timeline, Hartlage said.
TRANSPORTATION SHORTAGES
In addition to the facility projects, the Greater Clark board voted Tuesday to open up bids for six unfilled bus routes in the district. The district is facing staffing shortages that have worsened in recent weeks amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, leading to the frequent cancellation of bus routes.
Greater Clark Transportation Director Daniel Borders said the transportation department is “hitting it from all angles” to address these challenges. In total, there are seven open routes and six full-time substitute drivers, including one driver who is on long-term leave.
