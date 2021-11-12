CLARK COUNTY — Teachers, bus drivers and para-educators in Greater Clark County Schools will receive pay raises as part of their two-year contracts.
The Greater Clark County Schools board voted unanimously Friday to approve the master contracts for those three employee groups. The contracts cover the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.
“In all three groups, we were able to give them significant raises, which we feel good about moving forward and will keep us competitive in the marketplace in terms of hiring transportation drivers, para-educators and also teachers,” said Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner.
The Greater Clark Education Association, the union that bargains for teachers, reached an agreement with the administration on the contract.
Teachers will see a $1,500 increase in the first year of the contract, taking the annual salary from $40,000 to $41,500 for starting pay. The top level will move from $75,800 to $77,300.
The second year of the contract will be another $1,500 increase for teachers. The starting salary will go up to $43,000 starting in the next school year, and the top level will go up to $78,800.
If the district’s enrollment goes up 150 students in the second year of the contract, then all teachers will move to another salary level, which is about a $1,000 increase, according to Laughner.
Teachers deserve to make more money than what they currently receive, he said, and he hopes the state legislature will continue to increase funding for public education to increase pay for teachers and classified staff.
“No. 1, they deserve it, and No. 2, this labor shortage is impacting education just like it’s impacting everywhere else,” Laughner said. “We have to have the ability as a school district to increase pay. We were able to do it this contract, and in two years when we negotiate the next contract, we want to be able to give increases again on the pay.”
In addition to the pay raise, the teachers will also receive $500 in health savings accounts on the district’s high deductible family health plan, and those in the high deductible individual plan will receive $250 in their HSA.
Mark Felix, president of the Greater Clark Education Association, said he feels teachers “got the best deal we could get.
“There’s only so much money to go around, and the pie is only so big, and I think we got the biggest slice of it we could get, honestly,” he said. “I’m happy that they met us halfway, and I feel like nobody in good negotiations, good bargaining — nobody gets everything they want.”
“We didn’t get everything we wanted, and they didn’t get everything they wanted, but I think we were able to come to the middle and get the most we could possibly get,” he said.
The starting pay for para-educators was moved from $10 an hour to $12 an hour in the first year of the contract, and in the second year, they will move a level, which amounts to a 50-cent increase.
The hourly pay for transportation staff will increase about $1.25 per level over the course of the two-year contract. In the first year, almost every level will move up 75 cents, and in the second year, they move up about 50 cents.
Transportation staffing has been a challenge this school year, but it has stabilized in recent weeks, Laughner said. The district is still short about 20 para-educators.
When the district has an opening for teacher positions, there are few applicants, he said.
“It’s nowhere near what it used to be, and I think that directly occurred as a result of what’s happened in the state of Indiana over the last 10 to 12 years in terms of the lack of funding for public education and not being able to pay teachers what they should be making,” Laughner said. “And now you just have a lot of people who are not going into the field, so the pool of applicants out there is very, very small.”
Laughner said Greater Clark is working to be efficient with financial resources to reward employees for their work, and the budget is improving after facing significant issues with deficit spending in past years.
In January 2021, the school board approved $6 million in budget cuts, which included the closing of Bridgepoint Elementary and Corden Porter School, along with other measures to reduce costs across the district.
“I will just say, a lot of people were upset with the decision we made about a year ago with our cost-reduction plan, but one of the reasons we made that decision a year ago was so we could make this decision today and reward our employees and make sure they get pay raises,” he said. “If we hadn’t done that cost-reduction plan a year ago, today probably would have turned out a little differently.”
The federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funding (ESSER) has helped Greater Clark provide bonuses for employees, and the federal dollars have freed up funding to go toward compensation for teachers, para-educators and drivers, Laughner said.
Felix is feeling confident in the district’s financial situation as Greater Clark works to shore up cash balances and strengthen the budget.
“We are well aware that [Laughner] inherited a bad situation and is trying to take us out of it for years now, and I think we’re about to turn a corner, and I honestly feel like if teachers stay around here long enough, they’re going to see a nice change,” he said.
Greater Clark Board President John Buckwalter said he was happy to approve raises for all three employee groups.
“You always leave wishing you could have done more, and as we continue to try and right our financial ship, we’re going to try working toward paying our employees more. Yes, we need to have good schools and facilities, but you have to take care of your people, and so I’m really grateful that we were able to come to an agreement.”
