CLARK COUNTY — Plans are progressing to build new elementary schools in Greater Clark County Schools.
As part of the district’s five-year facility plan, the district will replace four existing elementary schools in Jeffersonville and Charlestown with the building of two larger schools.
Following public hearings on the project, the board voted unanimously Tuesday to approve resolutions to proceed with the construction of the new schools.
The project includes merging Pleasant Ridge and Jonathan Jennings into a new elementary school at the current Jonathan Jennings location in Charlestown.
The district is also planning to merge Wilson Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Elementary into a new school in Jeffersonville at the current site of the Wilson Elementary.
The elementary school projects will be funded with a bond of $68.9 million. The construction would take place in the 2022-23 school year, which is the second year of Greater Clark’s five-year facility plan.
Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner said all four schools are some of the oldest buildings in the district and are in the worst condition.
Thomas Jefferson Elementary is about 70 years old, and both Wilson and Jonathan Jennings elementary schools are about 60 years old.
“We already own the property that we need at Jonathan Jennings and we already own the property at Wilson Elementary,” Laughner said. “When you compare new construction versus renovation costs, it’s almost equal.”
If the district renovated a school such as Thomas Jefferson Elementary, it would cost about $25 million to $30 million dollars for about 20 years of life, but a new building could provide another 50 to 60 years of life, he said.
Pleasant Ridge Elementary isn’t as old as the other three elementary schools, but it “wasn’t built well and there’s extensive problems in that building,” Laughner said.
Two facilities studies highlighted the issues with the four elementary school buildings, and a task force formed over the summer recommended the replacement of the schools.
Laughner said the district is committed to keeping the current tax rate of $1.10, and the projects will not “raise the tax rate one cent.”
“You may ask, well how can you do that, how can you ask for a bond of $68.9 million and not raise the tax rate on anyone,” he said. “Well, it’s because of the growth that we have in our district. We’ve had tremendous growth in this district and assessed valued has gone up substantially.”
Laura Basham is the mother of children at both Jonathan Jennings and Pleasant Ridge elementary schools, including a daughter with special needs who attends Pleasant Ridge.
At Tuesday’s meeting, she described the need for improved school facilities for the Charlestown schools.
“While teachers and staff do everything they can for their students, the need to have up-to-date modern buildings is a great one, especially for the special needs children who have different health and ability concerns,” she said. “Charlestown is growing at an incredible speed, meaning that more children with different needs will be coming to the area.”
Laughner said he hopes the community supports the district in moving forward with the projects.
“Frankly, it’s time to address these buildings,” he said. “We want to have the best learning environment that we can for these kids, and right now, in those four buildings, we don’t have that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.