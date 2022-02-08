CLARK COUNTY — The Greater Clark County Schools board approved a raise for Superintendent Mark Laughner at Tuesday’s meeting.
The contract extends through June 30, 2024. The board unanimously voted to approve an annual base salary of $175,000 compared to Laughner’s previous salary of $166,000.
In the fall, the board also approved raises for a number of Greater Clark employee groups, including teachers, para-educators and bus drivers.
Laughner began as interim superintendent in January of 2019 and was named permanent superintendent in June of 2019.
Greater Clark Board President John Buckwalter said he was “extremely pleased” to be able to raise Laughner’s pay, saying there have been “notable accomplishments” since the superintendent started, including significant increases to the district’s cash balances as the district has implemented extensive cost-reduction plans.
“That was his initiative to do that, and the daily disciplines of leadership are very, very strained,” Buckwalter said. “They are very, very difficult to continue with day in and day out knowing the decisions you make you may get clobbered over, but you believe wholeheartedly in what you’re doing.”
Greater Clark Board Vice President Teresa Bottorff-Perkins also expressed approval of Laughner’s work, and she compared him to the CEO of a large corporation with “diverse jobs and things that he has to do on daily basis,” and she feels he does the job “very well."
“If you’ve never walked in the shoes of a superintendent or a central office person…you do not understand that it’s a 24/7 job,” she said. “You’re always on the job.”
Greater Clark board member Janelle Fitzpatrick said Laughner has been at the helm of the leadership team that has worked to improve the district’s financial situation, and he has prioritized raises for teachers and staff across the district.
“What I’ve seen in Mr. Laughner is, 'I care about the outcome for our school system,'” she said.
Laughner thanked the board for its support, noting “it is a tough job” that “ages you quickly.”
COVID-19 STATUS
Greater Clark reported 26 positive cases and 126 quarantined individuals from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, according to the COVID-19 dashboard on the district’s website. For the week of Jan. 22 to 28, there were 58 positive cases and 218 quarantined individuals.
The week of Jan. 15 to 21, the district reported 74 positive cases and 217 quarantined individuals, and the week of Jan. 8-14, the district reported 125 positive cases and 495 quarantined individuals.
At Tuesday’s school board meeting, the Greater Clark board voted to formally approve the district’s “return to school plan,” but there wasn’t actually a change from Greater Clark’s current COVID-19 policy, which has been updated at various points throughout the school year.
According to Greater Clark Deputy Superintendent Kim Hartlage, a vote to approve the return to school plan posted on the district’s website is required every six months for federal COVID-19 relief funding.
The last update to the return to school plan was implemented in January when the Indiana Department of Health updated quarantine guidelines for K-12 schools amid the surge in Omicron cases.
Masks have been required for most of the school year in Greater Clark. Masks started out optional when school began in July, but as COVID-19 cases rose with the emergence of the Delta variant, Greater Clark quickly adopted a color-coded masking policy, which was based on the state’s categorization of COVID-19 spread by county.
In the fall, the state eased quarantine requirements for schools with mask mandates, leading Greater Clark to maintain the mask requirement even in cases where the county reached lower levels of COVID-19 spread.
