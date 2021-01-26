CLARK COUNTY — The Greater Clark County Schools board approved a plan to implement $5.5 million in budget cuts, including the closing of Bridgepoint Elementary and Corden Porter.
The Greater Clark board voted 6-1 Tuesday to approve a cost-reduction plan with board member Keith Freeman opposing. In addition to the closing of the two Jeffersonville schools, the plan involves restructuring related arts staffing, outsourcing custodial/maintenance staff, consolidating bus routes and implementing a number of other budget cuts.
Implementation of the cost-reduction plan will begin July 1 of this year. It is projected to save a minimum of $3 million in the district’s education fund and a minimum of $2.5 million in the operations fund.
The plan is meant to build cash balances in the district after years of deficit spending and reach cash balances of 8% to 10%. In 2019, Greater Clark's cash balances as a percentage of expenditures were at only 2.9%.
The district intends to implement the plan before the state's Distressed Unit Appeal Board (DUAB) uses its authority to control Greater Clark’s budget.
Board member Janelle Fitzpatrick said during the meeting that approving the budget cuts was a difficult decision, but she felt it was necessary for the district’s financial health.
“The sad part of this is that the deficit spending has been going on for so long that I was hoping we could fix it in time. The last thing I want as a board member ... is for DUAB to come in and start taking over the school system,” Fitzpatrick said.
“As difficult as some of these decisions are, that would be a total failure for the school system,” she said. “It wouldn’t matter how much people loved Greater Clark — they would be leaving in droves.”
Freeman declined to comment after Tuesday’s meeting, but during the meeting, he briefly discussed his decision to vote against the cost-reduction plan.
“The reason why I voted the way I did today was because I believe there is a fundamental thing about having a teacher inside of a building with students in a classroom, and I think that is something that is foundational to a school," he said. "That’s the main reason why I voted that way today.”
The plan has been met with opposition by many in the community, and a number of people voiced their criticism in-person or via Zoom during public comments at Tuesday’s meeting.
Kristi Geary, a mother of a Bridgepoint student, expressed hope during the meeting to see more time for consideration of the plan and more options for cost-reduction plans presented.
She said said in an interview with the News and Tribune that she was disappointed to see the plan was approved Tuesday night.
“It kind of makes our community feel very ignored when we’re supposed to have a voice,” she said.
Geary’s second-grader now attends Bridgepoint, and her oldest son attended the school from second to fifth grade.
Her kids have both been virtual learning throughout the pandemic, and she is worried that her child will not return to the elementary school in person before it closes.
“It’s very upsetting, and it’s even more upsetting that it has to happen so quickly,” she said.
Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner said his team “looked at every option, and the other options were worse than what was presented.”
Laughner said the plan will not involve layoffs for staff, and he does not anticipate increases in class sizes.
“For every $500,000-$600,000 not approved in cost reductions, 10-12 teachers would have to be cut or [reduced],” he said. “That would increase class size, and that would cause people to lose jobs. We tried to stay away from that.”
The closing of Bridgepoint Elementary, a Title I school with more than 300 students, would save the district $800,000 a year, according to Greater Clark’s estimates. Bridgepoint students will be sent to either Franklin Square Elementary or Riverside Elementary.
The closing of Corden Porter, a school with more than 40 students, would mean students would instead attend the alternate school program at Jeffersonville High School. The plan originally called for splitting the program between the high school and two middle schools, but the plan was adjusted when it was presented at Tuesday’s meeting.
Greater Clark estimates saving $500,000 per year with the school’s closing.
Although certain staff at those two schools would remain in the same positions, certain certified and classified positions would be eliminated, and affected staff members would be reassigned through attrition to other positions, including ones that become available after retirements or resignations.
The cost-reduction plan also includes significant changes to the related arts staffing structure at the elementary level for savings of $600,000 a year.
The plan doesn’t call for eliminating any related arts programs, but it would mean that non-certified “specialists” would lead classes such as physical education, music, art and technology at elementary schools.
Four related arts coordinators would supervise lessons at the elementary level, and 19 related arts specialists would be hired for the 10 elementary schools. According to Greater Clark’s plan, 10 related arts certified teachers, or one per school building, would teach at the elementary level.
The plan also includes a number of other staffing changes, including a reduction in the number of para-educator positions — individuals who provide teaching assistance under the direction of educators. Those are positions the district has had difficulty filling. The plan proposes a possible hybrid that would include some part-time and some full-time para-educators. This is projected to save $300,000 a year.
In the operational budget, Greater Clark is planning to outsource all custodial and maintenance services with a private company, which would save an estimated $800,000 a year, depending on the company.
Another plan is to consolidate bus routes for Jeffersonville secondary students to create a “two-tiered” system like the one used in Charlestown. This would reduce 12 bus routes, and it would mean middle school and high school students would ride the same buses.
The changes to the Jeffersonville bus routes are estimated to save $495,000 a year.
Sarah Chism, president of Greater Clark’s para-educator association, expressed concerns about the planned cuts to para-educator positions in the district.
Chism said if para-educator positions are reduced, there could be negative effects on the consistency of education in Greater Clark, and she worries that people will look for employment elsewhere if there are fewer job positions with full benefits.
“The level of expertise and talent that would be lost would be immeasurable, and ultimately, students would be the ones to suffer,” she said.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Mark Felix, president of the Greater Clark Education Association, discussed his concerns about the plan’s potential effects on related arts programs.
“Our district is about to replace 19 related arts teaching positions at the elementary level with people who may be good at their trade but who may not have a clue about managing a classroom, relating to parents, the demands of a school day or the needs of special education students,” he said.
Felix asked the board to table the plan while speaking during public comments, and said he worries that the district “will lose some good people” in schools with the planned staffing changes to related arts and para-educator positions.
“This plan is no way to attract or retain the best educators, and it’s certainly does nothing to boost the morale of an exhausted staff pushed to their limits during this year of COVID,” he said.
