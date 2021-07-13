CLARK COUNTY — Bill Hawkins on Tuesday resigned from his position on the Greater Clark County Schools board — effective immediately.
Hawkins announced his resignation at the beginning of the Greater Clark County Schools board meeting, saying his decision was due to “irreconcilable differences with the leadership and administration,” and immediately left the meeting following his statement.
Hawkins had served as a board member since January 2019 representing District 1, which is the New Washington area.
“There’s just too many differences between myself and the board leadership and the administration leadership,” he said following the meeting. “It’s become too stressful for all parties involved.”
Greater Clark Board President John Buckwalter said he believes Hawkins “did what was best for him personally and professionally.”
“I think in him so doing, we lost some really good skill sets, but also there were some things that we were struggling with — some philosophical differences,” Buckwalter said. “He’s a good person and we hate to lose him, but I understand.”
The board will soon begin the process to appoint a replacement, who will have to be from District 1.
“People from his district can apply, the board interviews them and from there we select [a new board member],” Buckwalter said.
Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner declined to comment specifically on Hawkins' resignation besides noting that he will let Buckwalter and the rest of the board handle the process of finding a new board member.
Hawkins was censured by fellow board members in December for “unethical and unprofessional conduct.” The resolution to censure listed board bylaw violations such as sharing confidential board business and failing to maintain “desirable relations with the superintendent and his staff,” the News and Tribune previously reported.
The censure itself “did not factor heavily” in his decision, Hawkins said. He had some disagreements with school leaders' approach toward construction projects, but he declined to get into specifics. He also had some concerns about the transparency of district leadership.
“Some of the things that went on that led to that [censure] and that I could see were going to continue to be issues in my future did factor into my decision,” he said.
“When I saw things going in certain directions, I was concerned,” Hawkins explained. “I had concerns that maybe they weren’t going the way I would see them going. That is my personal opinion."
Hawkins said he felt it "was becoming increasingly difficult to accomplish" what he had "committed to the voters."
