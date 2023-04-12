CLARK COUNTY — Greater Clark County Schools has approved agreements with contractors for major building projects in Clarksville and Jeffersonville.
The Greater Clark school board voted at Tuesday's meeting to advance the process for the new Parkwood Elementary School and Jeffersonville High School pool facility projects.
The board unanimously approved an agreement with The Hagerman Group as the construction manager for the Parkwood Elementary project. The district is planning to build a new school to replace the existing building, located at 748 Spicewood Drive in Clarksville.
The new elementary school will be located at the current Parkwood site. The school is 54 years old.
J. Lake Architecture/Beebe Design is the architect for the Parkwood project.
The board also unanimously approved an agreement with The Skillman Corporation, the construction manager for the new pool facility, or natatorium, at Jeffersonville High School.
The pool facility will be a standalone building on the Jeffersonville High School campus to replace the old pool, which is about 50 years old.
Fanning Howey is the architect for the pool project.
The district is issuing $96 million in bonds to cover the cost of the projects. This includes $46 million for the Parkwood project and $35 million for the pool.
The Greater Clark board selected the contractors for the two projects at its March 14 meeting.
Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner said with the Parkwood project, the district is "really starting from the bottom and working our way up on the design, getting bids and things like that."
"This is going to take a little longer...the opening date that we projected was July of [2026], so we have time to get the design done and the bids out...," he said.
He expects the pool project to progress faster than the new elementary school.
Laughner said the natatorium will be a "great design and fantastic building." The final design will likely be complete in October or November, and he projects that construction would start in early 2024.
Other building projects are also in the works at Greater Clark, including the building of the new Pike Elementary School and Charlestown Elementary School.
Pike Elementary will replace Wilson and Thomas Jefferson elementary schools in Jeffersonville at the Wilson site, and Charlestown Elementary will replace Jonathan Jennings and Pleasant Ridge elementary schools at the Jonathan Jennings site.
Construction will start this year on both projects, and they are projected to open in July 2025. The Pike Elementary and Charlestown Elementary projects are expected to cost $45 million, which will be financed through bond issuance.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Charlestown Elementary project is expected to take place June 2, Laughner said.
