JEFFERSONVILLE — Work has started on the new Pike Elementary School in Jeffersonville, which will replace two elementary schools in Greater Clark County Schools.
The district ground-breaking ceremony Friday kicked off the construction of the new school, next to the existing W.E. Wilson Elementary building at 2915 Charlestown Pike. The school will replace Wilson and Thomas Jefferson Elementary.
"This is one of three elementaries that will be built...that will replace five of our oldest buildings in the district, which is a huge thing for the district in terms of efficiency, management, budget and those types of things," Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner said. "It will help our district and our students and our staff tremendously."
Laughner said the excitement of breaking ground on the new school "makes all that time in meeting and planning worth it."
"To see everybody out here enjoying this and just to envision what's going to happen here at this site — it makes you proud that you put in all the hard work to get to this point," he said. "And when we do the ribbon-cutting here in two years, it will be an even better experience."
In early June, Greater Clark broke ground on the new Charlestown Elementary, which will replace Jonathan Jennings Elementary and Pleasant Ridge Elementary at the Jonathan Jennings site.
Greater Clark is also planning a new school to replace the Parkwood Elementary building in Clarksville.
Laughner said when he started as superintendent, multiple architects informed him of the outdated condition of Greater Clark elementary schools, and he emphasizes that the ongoing building projects will "help us transform our facilities."
"We will no longer be the district that has all the old buildings — we're going to be the district that everyone wants to come and see... and look at our buildings for what we're doing here for our students and staff," he said.
The goal is for Pike Elementary and the new Charlestown Elementary to open in July of 2025, according to Laughner. The district is in the design phase for the Parkwood project, and the goal is to break ground next spring. The Clarksville elementary is scheduled to open in July 2026.
The new schools in Jeffersonville and Charlestown are expected to cost about $55 million each. Laughner said Greater Clark will be able to keep the tax rate the same at $1.10 due to assessed value growth in the district.
The six-section elementary school will serve more than 900 students.
"It's going to be a big elementary, but it's going to be a very nice state-of-the-art elementary where students will have their own place in the building," Laughner said. "We're thrilled about that."
Jamie Lake of J. Lake Architecture & Design said he is proud to be part of the project, and he is "excited to see what those teachers, staff and students do with the educational tools that we'll get them in this facility."
"As architects, we look at the school as the people, the teachers, the staff, the kids, and we build educational facilities to house the schools," he said.
CORE Construction and AML Construction will build the new school.
Greater Clark School Board President John Buckwalter discussed the needs for the future schools, saying that"deferred maintenance was killing us, and it wasn't Band-Aid-able."
He said the elementary kids in Greater Clark need and deserve state-of-the-art facilities.
"I grew up in a time where there weren't state standards," Buckwalter said. "There was a textbook and that's what drove instruction, and now, we're measuring our kids across the state with other children, so they have to have a good learning environment to teach."
Thomas Jefferson Elementary Principal Jennifer Korfhage she was happy to see the kids' excitment about the project, calling it "a new chapter" for the school.
"It's the oldest building in the corporation," she said. "It's bittersweet because we are a close-knit family. However, we do see the need for some change and facilities that will meet our students' needs, so that is definitely a positive."
Wilson Elementary Principal April Holder said the groundbreaking made the project "so real for all of us."
"We've been thinking and hoping and seeing visuals, but to actually be part of it today is just super-exciting," she said. "The kids kind of have cemented that excitement because they are super-excited, even though some of them aren't quite understanding exactly what's happening, but they're just excited about it."
Wilson has faced "growing pains" through the years, and the school needs modern equipment and facilities, Holder said.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said the groundbreaking was a "significant moment not only for Greater Clark but for the City of Jeffersonville."
"I'm so proud to be a part of it," he said. "For everybody associated with this, for everybody associated with Greater Clark — the bus drivers, the janitorial group, the teachers, the administration, the students — we support you 100%. We've got your back and we can't wait to see the school become a reality."
