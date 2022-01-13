CLARK COUNTY — Greater Clark County Schools has built stronger cash balances over the past year after implementing a number of budget cuts.
In recent years, the district has taken steps to improve the financial situation after struggling with years of deficit spending. Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner said the district is “moving in the right direction."
“From what we walked into two and a half years ago in terms of the financial situation that the district was in, we feel like we’ve made great progress with our goals of increasing our cash balances and making sure that we’re a financially stable district,” he said.
Last year, the school board approved a cost reduction plan to cut the budget by $5.5 million. As part of this plan, the district closed both Bridgepoint Elementary School and Corden Porter, and it took other steps such as restructuring related arts staffing, outsourcing custodial/maintenance staff and consolidating bus routes.
Both school buildings closed at the end of the 2020-21 school year. Students from Bridgepoint Elementary moved to other Jeffersonville elementary schools, and the Corden Porter program moved to Jeffersonville High School.
At a Tuesday board of finance meeting, Greater Clark Chief Financial Officer Laura Hubinger presented reports showing the changes the district has seen in recent years.
The end-of-year cash balance in the education fund was $4.5 million in 2021 compared to over $1 million in 2020. In the operations fund, the end-of-year balance was $4.6 million in 2021 compared to over $1 million in 2020.
In the rainy day fund, the cash balance was $3.5 million at the end of 2021 compared to $2.9 million in 2020.
Hubinger’s presentation included a fiscal indicator report for 2020 from Indiana’s Distressed Unit Appeal Board. These reports are released a year after the fact, and the 2021 fiscal indicator report has not been released yet, she said.
The district aims to increase the cash balances as a percentage of expenditures. The goal is to reach 10% in the education and operations fund, as well as having a rainy day fund of $12 million to $16 million, according to Laughner.
He hopes the district will reach the 10% threshold within the next couple of years, and the goal is to remain at 10% or more in the years moving forward. As of 2020, Greater Clark’s balance was at $6.1% compared to 2.9% in 2019, according to the fiscal indicator report.
“So we still have a little work to get to that recommended 10%, and we’re going to stay committed to that goal,” Laughner said.
He said both he and Hubinger walked into a challenging financial situation “that needed to be fixed and fixed quickly.” Laughner started as superintendent in 2019, and Hubinger started in 2020.
Hubinger notes that the district has not faced deficit financing for several years. In 2015, the district’s deficit totaled $4.8 million, and deficit spending continued for a number of years. The district’s last year of deficit spending was 2019 at a deficit of $389,388. In 2020, the district had a surplus of about $3 million.
“We are definitely in a better position than we have been as a district in years,” she said.
Last year, Greater Clark aimed to create a sustainable cost-reduction plan “that we knew moving forward would help this district’s finances,” Laughner said. The district is seeing the most improvement in its operations fund.
In addition to last year’s expansive cost-reduction plan, the district has made other decisions in recent years that have reduced costs, including the outsourcing of food services to Aramark in 2020.
“We made some tough decisions in terms of outsourcing some programs in terms of custodial, maintenance, food service and those type of things, but we’re seeing that make a positive impact on our budget,” Laughner said.
Greater Clark’s goal with the budget cuts was to not only fix the district’s cash balances, but also to redirect as much money as possible to the classroom to provide resources for students and increase compensation for teachers, Laughner said.
“We feel like we’re carrying out that mission, that goal,” he said. “We’re going to continue to focus on how can be a lean financial, efficient institution that gets as many dollars as possible to the classroom, to students and teachers.”
He said the “decisions we’ve made have had minimal impact on the classroom and teachers.”
“My only hope for the community is that they gain some trust in what we’re trying to accomplish here,” Laughner said. “We’re trying to do the right things."
In 2019 and 2020, enrollment went up in Greater Clark, but this school year, there has been a drop. The Average Daily Membership (ADM) for the fall semester of the current school year was 10,100.
In the 2020-21 school year, the ADM was 10,298 in the fall count, and in the 2019-20 school year, it was 10,144 in the fall count. ADM is a formula used to determine school funding.
“Anything that happens, you have to adjust to that, and I think there’s a lot of factors going into that drop this year, whether it’s COVID or some legislative policies that were created in terms of vouchers and things of that nature,” Laughner said. “We’ll continue to monitor that and adjust accordingly.
Hubinger emphasizes that Greater Clark has been able to keep the tax rate consistent at $1.10, and the school system is being "more efficient and cost effective” through the cost-reduction measures.
“We are providing the top-notch academics that we want our kids to have the opportunity to experience and promising the taxpayer that we will hold the tax rate at $1.10 as we have said over the last two budgets,” she said.
