CLARK COUNTY — Greater Clark County Schools is considering its budget for the 2023 year.
Laura Hubinger, chief financial officer for Greater Clark, presented the school board with estimates for the 2023 budget at a Tuesday work session. The administration is proposing a budget of more than $133 million, which would include nearly $70 million for the education fund.
The district’s official budget presentation will take place at a regular board meeting on Sept. 13, which will involve board permission to advertise the budget. A public hearing on the budget will take place Sept. 27, and the budget will be adopted Oct. 18.
Greater Clark’s budget for 2022 was about $117 million.
The budget estimates include $69.1 million for the education fund, $21.4 million for the operations fund and $3 million for rainy day fund. For the education fund, more than 92% of the proposed budget would go toward salaries and benefits.
The budget also includes $38.4 million for the debt services fund and $1.2 million for the pension debt fund.
The proposed budget would advertise a tax rate of $1.51, but Greater Clark's actual tax rate would actually be $1.10, which is the same rate as the past few years, according to Hubinger.
Hubinger said the district is going in the “right direction” in terms of its finances.
Greater Clark Board Vice President Teresa Bottorff-Perkins said she is confident in the work Hubinger has put into the budget, saying she is “leading our ship in the right direction.”
Hubinger provided data on end-of-year cash balances for various funds in recent years, including education, operations and rainy day.
Greater Clark has seen stronger cash balances since implementing recent budget cuts, including a nearly $6 million cut in 2021.
In 2019, the end-of-year balance was $108,533 for the education fund and $94,204 for operations. In 2022, the end-of year balance was $4.5 million for education and $4.6 for operations.
She also included balances for June 30 of this year, which included $6.8 million for the education fund and $5.2 million for operations.
Hubinger noted the importance of not only reaching strong cash balances, but also maintaining them in upcoming years.
According to Hubinger, the 2023 budget will be based on an estimated enrollment of 10,200 students. The average daily membership, or ADM, for the 2022-23 school year will be officially counted on Sept. 16 of this year and Feb. 1 of 2023.
The ADM determines the amount of revenue going toward the district’s education fund and part of its operation fund.
