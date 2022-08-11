JEFFERSONVILLE — Greater Clark County Schools is considering another property in Jeffersonville for a new middle school after facing a roadblock earlier this summer.
The Greater Clark school board unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday authorizing the superintendent to negotiate, contract and purchase property located at 5316 Ind. 62 in Jeffersonville, formerly the Twilight Golf Course, to build a new middle school. The school would replace Parkview Middle School.
Greater Clark previously planned to build the middle school at a 26-acre property on 3616-3618 Utica Sellersburg Road, located near the Twilight Golf Course site. However, the district’s rezoning request for the land was rejected by the Jeffersonville City Council in July.
Greater Clark Board President John Buckwalter did not go into specific details regarding the district’s plans for the potential purchase of the property, but he noted the challenges of finding property for the school and emphasized that “there’s a lot that has to go on before it can be purchased.”
For the district to purchase the property, the price would have to be no greater than the average of two appraisals, according to Greater Clark General Counsel April Geltmaker. The land would also need to be rezoned to institutional.
“We’re working with a realtor, and that’s really all I can say at this point,” he said. “It’s going to be good. It’s going to work out, and it’s in the best interest of the Greater Clark County kiddos who live out here and in downtown.”
Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner was absent from Tuesday’s meeting. Renee Markoski, assistant to the superintendent, told the News and Tribune that Greater Clark administrators would not be available to comment on the matter this week.
The Twilight Golf Course site is about five miles from the current Parkview Middle School site.
Laughner previously told the News and Tribune that the Parkview Middle School property, located on Brigman Avenue near downtown Jeffersonville, is not considered a feasible option for the new middle school, saying the 11.5-acre site is landlocked and does not have enough space to build a new school. Traffic issues at the current site are among the challenges.
The superintendent has also cited a Greater Clark demographics study that projects that the northern part of Jeffersonville will see growth over the next decade while growth plateaus in the Parkview area.
In order to build a middle school at the Twilight Golf Course site, Greater Clark would need to go through the Jeffersonville Plan Commission and the Jeffersonville City Council.
In July, members of the Jeffersonville City Council mentioned several reasons for denying the zoning request for the Utica Sellersburg Road site, including a preference to see housing in that area. The site is currently zoned as residential.
Parkview Middle School was built in 1961, and facility studies have highlighted many issues with the building. The district is hoping to begin construction on the new middle school in 2024 or early 2025 and open the school in 2027, the News and Tribune previously reported.
