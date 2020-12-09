CLARK COUNTY — The majority of the Greater Clark County Schools board has voted to censure fellow board member Bill Hawkins for “unethical and unprofessional conduct.”
At Tuesday’s virtual board meeting, the board voted 6-0 to approve the resolution for public censure with Hawkins abstaining from the vote. The resolution claims a number of board bylaw violations, including sharing confidential board business and failing to maintain “desirable relations with the superintendent and his staff.”
The resolution was presented by board president Janelle Fitzpatrick. Hawkins, who represents the New Washington area, has been a board member since January 2019.
The censure is a public reprimand from the board, but it does not affect his status as a board member.
A number of the claims listed in the resolution refer to Hawkins' actions regarding the district’s energy savings contract with the company ESG. Hawkins voted against the contract at the board’s October meeting.
The resolution states that Hawkins shared a contract for a project with an attorney without obtaining consent from the board or the company and “acted independently as an individual on an official matter.”
“To take something that was a contract between Greater Clark and another company without committee members’ knowledge, without school board knowledge, without the company’s knowledge — my concern was that company may have been able to very easily say, you did what, and I’m sorry, we’re no longer interested in working with you because you’ve taken our private legal information to someone else,” Fitzpatrick said.
Hawkins said he expressed reservations regarding the contract, and he took the contract to an attorney to receive advice he claims he needed to be “consistent and confident” in his decisions regarding the contract.
“I took this contract to him to gain insight into what would be applicable to be moved into this contract and based on attorney-client privilege, I did not release anything that was confidential,” Hawkins said. “That’s my defense on that one.”
Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner said the Hawkins shared an “inter-agency” email with a community member, claiming it was sent out to the board but was not a public record.
“I would hope that board members are not sending my Friday weekly updates out to members of the general public every Friday or every weekend,” he said. “That is a concern to me.”
Hawkins claims that the email in question did not reference confidentiality “either in the body of the email or in the attachments to the message.”
“I don’t see that email as confidential because it wasn’t listed as confidential,” Hawkins said.
The board claims that Hawkins made "personal attacks on the intelligence and competence” of administrators in board meetings and email, including before his vote on the ESG contract at the Oct. 27 meeting.
Hawkins claims a Greater Clark administration officials were not answering his questions regarding the contract, and he disputes that he acted inappropriately in the meeting.
“Given that both these administration officials had been told to us at the beginning of the presentation that they had studied the contract, reviewed it and knew it…,” he said. "I determined that by asking the questions I did and getting the answers I did, they had not performed their duties in their position, so therefore I contend that I wasn’t disrespectful — I was hard, and I was direct.”
The board’s resolution also says Hawkins made “questionable posts and comments” on social media.
The resolution states that Hawkins’ behavior has “necessitated” the board to “assure that members are bound to their ethical duties and responsibilities and to avoid the appearance to our constituents, school employees and the general public that Board Member William Hawkins has special authority and power as an individual Board Member.”
