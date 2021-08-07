CLARK COUNTY — Masks will have to be worn by students and staff indoors at Greater Clark County Schools beginning Monday.
The mandate was announced to parents and guardians via email and phones messages Saturday by GCCS Superintendent Mark Laughner.
Laughner states in the email that more than 1,100 students have been required to quarantine for 14 days since the beginning of the school year.
In August 2020, the school system mitigated 30 positive cases, he said.
"Within the first eight days of in-person instruction, we have mitigated contract tracing for over 70 positive student cases," Laughner said.
"Taking a deeper look at the data, we have evidence that a few of those positive cases were school community spread, not just general community spread."
Laughner stated in the email the school system will use Clark County's COVID-19 color ranking to determine protocols. When the county is orange, as it is currently based on community spread, students and staff will be required to wear masks.
The blue and yellow codes come with only recommendations for wearing masks. Federal requirements stipulate masks have to be worn on school buses this year regardless of the code status.
Laughner goes on to detail spacing and cleaning measures the school system will implement.
"We are striving to keep in-person school open to all of our students," Laughner said. "That means we will have to make modifications along the way."
Requiring masks in schools has been a point of contention in some instances.
The Clarksville Community School Board voted to require masks, making it the only public school system in either Floyd or Clark to begin the year with the mandate.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris' executive order requiring students in grades kindergarten through sixth to wear masks was thwarted by the Floyd County Commissioners.
They called for a special meeting to consider the order, though the majority of the commissioners had stated opposition to either requiring masks or to allowing a health officer to make the choice.
Some Floyd County officials said the decision should be left up to local school boards. The New Albany-Floyd County Schools Board will meet Monday.
